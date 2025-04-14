UEFA Champions League Score Predictions: April 15
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals kick off on Tuesday, Apr. 15 with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain looking to punch their tickets to the semifinals.
Only two teams will survive the first set of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties and continue their respective roads to Munich. Barcelona hold a commanding 4–0 lead on aggregate over Borussia Dortmund while PSG come into their match at Villa Park with a two goal cushion thanks to their 3–1 victory over Aston Villa.
Both Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund need to pull off huge comebacks at home if they want to keep their Champions League dreams alive. But are either team capable of producing a historic turn around?
Sports Illustrated predicts both quarterfinal games on Tuesday.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1–3 Barcelona
Dortmund might have the Yellow Wall behind them for the second leg, but even that will not be enough to propel the Bundesliga side past Barcelona. Already down 0–4 on aggregate, Dortmund need a miracle to get past Hansi Flick's men and we just do not see that happening.
Barcelona remain unbeaten in 2025 across all competitions and cannot stop scoring goals. Dortmund might not concede four goals again, but they still will be unable to silence the attack of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona are headed to the semifinals.
Aston Villa vs. PSG
Prediction: Aston Villa 1–2 PSG
PSG look like a team destined for the Champions League semifinals. Luis Enrique's men went down 0–1 at the Parc des Princes before firing three unanswered goals past Emiliano Martínez. They will have their work cut out for them at Villa Park, but their wealth of young talent is too unstoppable to come up empty.
Plus, Aston Villa will have to fly forward and try to make up their two-goal deficit, leaving Unai Emery's side vulnerable to lightning-fast counter attacks from the visitors.
PSG get the job done in England and punch their tickets to the semifinals.