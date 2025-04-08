UEFA Champions League Score Predictions: April 9
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals continue Tuesday, Apr. 9 with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in action. Just eight teams remain in Europe's biggest club competition with tantalizing, potential semifinal and final matchups.
The first set of quarterfinals delivered on all fronts. Arsenal stunned Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium and Inter Milan defeated Bayern Munich on the road. Declan Rice's two free kicks garnered all the headlines as the Gunners head to the Santiago Bernabeu looking to deny Los Blancos a 16th Champions League trophy.
Sports Illustrated predicts both quarterfinal games on Wednesday.
Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund
Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Could both La Liga giants falter on the road to open the quarterfinals? We don't think so.
Barcelona will be roaring to go as Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski face off against a familiar foe. The Catalans are the superior team on paper against last year's runner-up. Despite some injuries, Barcelona will take the game and be the offensive force they have been powered by Lewandowski and Raphinha.
The visitors take a two goal lead on aggregate to Germany.
Aston Villa vs. PSG
Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 PSG
PSG's upset over Liverpool was the shock of the round of 16. Their reward for advancing is another trip to England, this time against Unai Emery's Aston Villa. The Spaniard will get his team up for the game against his old employer, but PSG have too much firepower to be kept off the scoresheet. Emery needs players like Oliie Watkins and Marcus Rashford to be at their best. The latter knows something about shocking PSG in the Champions League as well.
PSG win the first leg by one goal leaving it all to play for in the second back in England.