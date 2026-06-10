The Ultimate Team World Cup Performance: Brazil in 1970

The World Cup has been graced by soccer’s greatest players of each era over the past century, but no individual can single-handedly carry their nation to glory.

Quality and experience must be laced throughout a roster for competing countries with genuine aspirations of being crowned world champions, one superstar simply not enough to clinch the fabled golden trophy by itself.

While particularly apparent in the modern game, dictated by tactics and philosophies over individual flair, soccer has always been the ultimate team sport. One loose cog and the machine can easily break down.

Some astonishing teams have produced magical performances at past World Cups, but the benchmark has arguably gone untouched since the 1970 edition of the competition in Mexico, where record champions Brazil reached dazzling new heights.

Here is the ultimate team display across a World Cup.

Background

One of soccer’s greatest ever sides. | Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Brazil entered the 1970 World Cup seeking redemption. After successive titles in 1958 and 1962—only the second nation to achieve that particular feat—the Seleção had underwhelmed four years prior, surprisingly exiting at the group stage behind a Eusébio-inspired Portugal and Hungary.

The South American behemoths certainly had no excuses for coming up short again. A return to winning ways was expected back home as a squad containing the likes of Pelé, Rivellino, Jairzinho and Tostão set about tormenting defenses in Mexico.

Brazil’s impressive backline had won plaudits during previous championship triumphs, conceding just nine times across title-winning tournaments without losing a single match, but manager Mário Zagallo—who had been part of the squad in 1958 and 1962—opted for a more offensive approach in 1970, prioritizing attacking flair over security.

He crammed his lineup with forward players and worried less about defense, comfortable in the knowledge he had a band of game-changers up front in his 4-2-4 system.

Brazil’s 1970 Group Stage Campaign

Brazil faced reigning champions England in the group stage. | Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Brazil’s offense-first strategy was immediately on show in their group stage opener. Facing off against Czechoslovakia in Guadalajara, the Seleção responded to conceding an early goal by firing four past their European adversaries.

Rivellino provided a timely first-half equalizer, after which Pelé’s strike was added to by a brace from Jairzinho—who finished as Brazil’s top goalscorer following seven efforts, only bested by Gerd Müller’s 10.

However, when the time came, Brazil was able to shut out reigning world champions England in their second group game, Jairzinho once again the hero as a narrow 1–0 triumph all but clinched progression to the knockout phase. The result would have been more emphatic if not for the brilliance of Gordon Banks, whose famous sprawling save denied Pelé what appeared a certain goal.

Zagallo’s men still needed to finish the job in their finale, however, where they faced Romania. Their defensive limitations were laid bare as they shipped two to their inferior opponents, but Pelé’s double and yet another strike from Jairzinho ensured a vital 3–2 victory that maintained their perfect record and saw them top Group C.

Group C Standings

Position Team Wins Draws Losses Points 1. Brazil 3 0 0 6 2. England 2 0 1 4 3. Romania 1 0 2 2 4. Czechoslovakia 0 0 3 0

Brazil’s 1970 Knockout Campaign

🇧🇷Jairzinho on top of the world 🔝🌎🏆#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/99ZoV9xbjk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 23, 2018

With only 16 teams competing at the 1970 World Cup, Brazil’s progression beyond the group phase saw it swiftly into the quarterfinals. Fellow South Americans Peru were the opposition in the last eight, but proved no match for the attacking firepower of Zagallo’s men.

Brazil raced into an early two-goal lead as Rivellino and Tostão struck gold, the latter scoring his second of the contest shortly after half time to re-establish his side’s cushion following an effort from Alberto Gallardo. Another Peru strike came in vain, with Jairzinho wrapping up a 4–2 win for the Seleção with 15 minutes to spare.

Brazil marched on to the semifinal and was greeted by another continental foe: Uruguay. Some lackadaisical defending allowed the two-time world champions to edge in front through Luis Cubilla, but three goals of the highest quality turned the match on its head and fired Brazil into the final.

Clodoaldo scored his first goal of the tournament moments before halftime to level the score, and Jairzinho eventually completed the comeback as he finished off a sweeping counter attack with a pinpoint finish. The power of Rivellino’s left boot added Brazil’s third in the dying embers.

Playing the Brazilian way. 😮‍💨#OTD in 1970, Carlos Alberto put the icing on the cake for @CBF_Futebol's third #FIFAWorldCup title. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/kCsi8Tj801 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2024

The final provided a complete contrast of styles. Brazil’s free-flowing philosophy collided with Italy’s pragmatism and defensive organization, traits which had carried the Europeans to the showpiece event having conceded just four times in five games.

In the end, however, it proved no contest. Brazil’s dynamism saw it over the line emphatically as it ran out 4–1 victors, Pelé opening the scoring with a header and Gérson restoring its lead with a cracking finish from range. There was still time for a customary Jairzinho goal as he bundled home from close range.

But Brazil saved the best for last. Still heralded as one of the greatest team goals of all time, a sensational move ended at the feet of marauding right back Carlos Alberto, who hammered home Pelé’s pass to complete an utterly dominant win.

Brazil’s 1970 World Cup Goalscorers

Player Goals Jairzinho 7 Pelé 4 Rivellino 3 Tostão 2 Carlos Alberto 1 Clodoaldo 1 Gérson 1

Brazilian Legacy

Pelé inspired a nation. | Horstmüller/ullstein bild/Getty Images

The Seleção’s special 1970 squad not only helped inspire generation after generation in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and beyond, it reinforced the nation’s identity on the soccer stage. Renowned for its flair, individual expression and technical class, Brazil’s samba style was at its peak in Mexico.

The joy and freedom of expression of that team had never been seen before and those levels have never been reached again since. What that team achieved in 1970 lives on all these years later. There was a purity to it. Of winning and scoring goals in the most creative way possible. The phrase joga bonito (which translates as play beautifully) was coined. A philosophy that celebrates creative flair and recognizes that soccer is also about entertaining the fans, not just winning the game.

By winning the trophy, Brazil became the first nation to secure three World Cup titles, with no country having scored more in a single campaign than their 19 strikes over the past 56 years—despite the tournament’s expansion. Nobody has surpassed a margin of a three-goal victory in the final, either.

While Jairzinho was undoubtedly the tournament’s shining star—becoming the only player to score in six straight World Cup games—Pelé was the ultimate history-maker in Mexico. The legendary figure, who many still consider the greatest ever, won the competition for a third time, becoming the first and only player to achieve the feat. And he did so in a way that brought joy and happiness to fans of all teams.

1970’s squad of superstars have undoubtedly been crucial in inspiring two more Brazilian teams to glory. The champions of 1994 and 2002 owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the trailblazers that came before them.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC