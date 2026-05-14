Uruguay 2026 World Cup Preview: La Celeste Gear Up for Make or Break Summer
The Marcelo Bielsa era for Uruguay culminates at the 2026 World Cup, where his new-look roster is hoping to live up to the standards set by its predecessors.
When the curtain closed on Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani’s time in a sky blue shirt, La Celeste were suddenly left without two pillars of the national team with the biggest World Cup in history looming (although Suárez has said he would still play). Now the pressure falls on Real Madrid star Federico Valverde to lead a Uruguay team desperate to make up for its recent failures.
Absolution for the inconsistent South American side and its controversial manager will only come with a deep run in North America, where Uruguay kick off its campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 15.
The Road to the World Cup
- Qualification record: 7W-4L-7D
- Goals for / against: 22 / 12
- Top scorer: Darwin Núñez (5)
- Assist leader: Maxi Araújo (4)
Uruguay looked very strong early on in qualifying, only losing one of their opening six matches while picking up impressive wins against Brazil and Argentina along the way.
Then the team imploded, dropping points in nine of its last 12 games. Bielsa’s men settled for a fourth-place finish in the CONMEBOL standings.
World Cup Schedule
Fixture
Date
Venue
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
Monday, June 15
Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde
Sunday, June 21
Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay vs. Spain
Friday, June 26
Estadio Akron
Manager: Marcelo Bielsa
- World Cup experience: Argentina (2002), Chile (2010)
- Time in charge of the team: Since 2023
- Manager meter: Madman tactician
Bielsa is a divisive figure in the Uruguay dressing room. The demanding Argentine made enemies of several players over the years, including Suárez, who claimed the manager operates with a “lack of respect.” Bielsa’s player management and stubborn tactics could be Uruguay’s downfall this summer.
How Uruguay Plays
- Preferred formation: 4-3-3
- Style: Possession
- Key strengths: Physicality, stamina, defense
- Key weaknesses: Goalscoring, creativity
Uruguay does its best to embody Bielsa-ball principles. The team uses every ounce of energy to play with high-intensity, fast-paced possession and an aggressive press. Yet La Celeste do not pose much of an attacking threat and often look unimaginative with the ball.
Ones to Watch
X-Factor: The fuel of Uruguay’s midfield engine, Federico Valverde has a relentless work rate and elite stamina. The Real Madrid midfielder’s defensive prowess, creativity and powerful shot also give him the toolkit to play nearly any position on the pitch—whatever the team needs.
Breakout Star: Despite taking until his mid-20s to fully ignite, Brian Rodríguez has now developed into an electrifying winger at Club América in Mexico—one quick enough to be nicknamed “Rayito,” which translates to “Little Lightning.” He is the unexpected spark of Uruguay’s attack.
What Uruguay Will Be Wearing
Uruguay’s World Cup home jersey, manufactured by Nike, is the country’s patented pale blue with a popping white collar. Four stars sit above the badge for its two World Cup titles and two Olympic triumphs.
The away jersey boasts a shield-like design across the top, an ode to the team’s desire to guard its throne as the first world champions.
Uruguay’s Predicted Starting XI
Much of Uruguay’s XI for the World Cup is up for debate. Darwin Núñez was viewed as the natural successor to Suárez, but Bielsa has preferred Liga MX journeyman Rodrigo Aguirre recently.
The right wing spot is also up for grabs, with Agustín Canobbio getting the nod in both March friendlies over previous favorite Facundo Pellistri. Then there’s the battle of who will play at right back; Nahitan Nández has the trust of his manager, but Guillermo Varela impressed in his absence against England and Algeria.
One thing is for certain, though: Valverde is the main man in midfield, and he’s likely to be joined by Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, sending Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte to the bench in the process.
Current Form
Uruguay will be a bit disappointed with its March outings. The team salvaged a 1–1 draw with England thanks to a last-gasp penalty and then only managed a goalless draw with Algeria.
La Celeste have now gone four matches without a win stretching back into 2025, and all four results highlight one glaring problem: goalscoring. The team has scored just two goals—only one came from open play—in its last 360 minutes of soccer. Núñez did not start any of those games, but Bielsa seems unwilling to give the striker a chance to lead his line.
What We Can Expect From Uruguay Fans
With a population of just 3.5 million people, Uruguay does not have the massive fan bases of neighbors Argentina and Brazil. Yet its supporters make up for the lack of size with their passion and overwhelming pride.
Much like Uruguay’s players, fans embody the “garra charrúa” mentality, which is about showing tenacity in the face of adversity and fighting until the very last second. Those in the stands are locked in until the final whistle, never giving up even if things aren’t going their way.
It builds a sense of community among strangers all dressed in blue, as does drinking mate—a bitter, caffeinated tea—during matches. Unfortunately, supporters might be disappointed to learn that they likely cannot bring their drink of choice into stadiums this summer, breaking a core tradition.
National Expectations
Pressure has been weighing down Uruguay ever since its fourth-place finish in 2010. Instead of building on that sensational run, La Celeste were unable to repeat it—things got as bad as a group stage exit in Qatar.
Fans are tired of waiting for the two-time World Cup winners to live up to the stars above Uruguay’s crest, but they will likely have to keep doing just that. Uruguay are expected to finish behind Spain in Group H, setting up a round of 32 clash with likely Group J winners Argentina—a match Bielsa’s men have little chance, on paper at least, of winning.
And Finally ...
- Vibe Check: Floundering
- Who Uruguay Doesn't Want to Face: Argentina
- One Stat That Defines Uruguay: Kept 10 clean sheets in qualifiers, the third-most by any CONMEBOL side
- If Things Go Wrong: Blame will fall on Bielsa’s rigid ways
- What Will Everyone Say If Uruguay Goes Out Early? Experimental Marcelo Bielsa project expectedly fails
READ MORE GROUP H PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE
Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell