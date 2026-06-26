Uruguay vs. Spain—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Spain sent a strong message in Group H with a commanding 4–0 victory over Saudi Arabia in its second match, bouncing back from an opening draw with Cabo Verde to underline why it remains among the favorites for the 2026 World Cup.

That result leaves La Roja on four points with a healthy goal difference, making it a virtual certainty to progress, although not yet mathematically confirmed. A win over Uruguay would secure top spot in the group, while a draw would almost guarantee that status unless Cabo Verde defeats Saudi Arabia and overturns Spain’s goal difference advantage.

Uruguay, meanwhile, faces a far more precarious situation. Marcelo Bielsa’s side must match or better Cabo Verde’s result on the final matchday to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

However, taking anything from Spain is a major challenge. The two nations have met 10 times, with Spain winning five and the remaining five ending in draws—including the most recent three encounters.

Bielsa’s team also arrives in poor form, winless this year, having suffered a heavy 5–1 defeat to the United States and drawn with Algeria in pre-tournament friendlies. Confidence appears low heading into a meeting with the reigning European champion.

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