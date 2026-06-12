U.S. Broadcaster Accused of ‘Breaking’ World Cup Rule in Mexico vs. South Africa

U.S. broadcaster Fox Sports have been accused of not adhering to FIFA’s rules regarding the timing of in-game advertising breaks during the coverage of Mexico vs. South Africa on Thursday.

After all the years of anticipation, the first game of the 2026 World Cup was not one to miss—yet that was the fate consigned to those watching on TV in the United States, for a few seconds at least.

As per FIFA’s new guidelines for this tournament in the name of player welfare, every match will be stopped roughly midway through each half for a three-minute “hydration break,” regardless of conditions. While this provides players with the chance to cool down amid the soaring temperatures predicted across North America in June and July, it also affords broadcasters a rare chance to cut away to adverts before the traditional 15-minute halftime interval.

Shortly after Raúl Jiménez doubled Mexico’s lead in the 67th minute with a cathartic header at the back post, referee Wilton Sampaio took that natural break in play as the prime opportunity to initiate the second mid-half hydration break of the contest. Fox promptly cut to their advertisers.

While FIFA have not officially revealed the regulations dished out to broadcasters regarding the amount of advertising that can be shown, The Athletic claim that all outlets have been given the same guidelines to follow:

Commercials cannot begin less than 20 seconds after the hydration break has been signaled by the referee’s whistle.

Coverage must resume at least 30 seconds before play restarts, once again, on the referee’s whistle.

Fox appeared to return to coverage of Mexico’s 2–0 win over South Africa once play had already resumed in the 71st minute, let alone 30 seconds before the restart, thereby violating the reported guidelines.

What Happened With Fox’s Coverage?

Raúl Jiménez made sure Mexico collected all three points. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Jiménez’s goal certainly caught South Africa’s rearguard by surprise and the U.S. broadcasters may also have been momentarily befuddled.

The referee blew for the hyrdation break while Jiménez was engulfed by his teammates in celebration and Fox stayed with the match feed for a further 33 seconds—more than the minimum of 20—to display a montage of fans celebrating in slow motion. The actual adverts only lasted 1 minutes and 54 seconds, comfortably within the two-minute, 10-second window, but it was that delay to the break which threw the whole process off.

The actual match didn’t restart until around 70:10 on the game clock, but the broadcast only picked up the contest when the scoreboard read 70:18.

It was a handful of inconsequential seconds frittered away with stale South African possession, but it remains to be seen if there are any repercussions to come.

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