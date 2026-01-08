USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Home and Away Jerseys Leak
The United States men’s national team is set to dress at the 2026 World Cup in a way that will pay tribute to the last tournament held on American soil in 1994.
Leaks of the new primary jersey to be worn by Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and co. have emerged. It’s a move away from the typical white shirt that is synonymous with the team, instead putting forward abstract red and white horizontal stripes.
Leaked by FootyHeadlines, the wavy stripes designed by Nike, making USMNT jerseys since 1995, is directly inspired by a fluttering American flag and brings a patriotic feel as the U.S. proudly co-hosts the single biggest sporting event on the planet.
In 1994, it was wavy vertical red and white stripes, but the 2026 vibes are certainly similar and immediately evoke memories of players like Alexi Lalas, Cobi Jones, Eric Wynalda and Marcelo Balboa. Horizontal stripes also made an appearance in 2012.
Complementing the red and white, navy blue on the collar and sleeve cuffs adds even more to it.
2026 USMNT Away Jersey Leaked
The expected secondary jersey also draws more subtle inspiration from 1994.
That iconic blue shirt with white stars from 32 years ago is considered by many to be among the all-time great soccer kits, worldwide. The 2026 edition, also leaked before its scheduled release by FootyHeadlines, will not look the same, but bears clear tribute.
Minimalist overall, the carbon colorway will feature a star pattern, while the Nike swoosh and USA crest finish the classy kit in metallic silver.
USMNT Set to Begin World Cup in New Home Kit
The USMNT begins the World Cup in Group on June 12, facing Paraguay at SoFi Stadium. The red and white primary jersey is likely to be the team’s uniform that day, and again a week later against Australia in Seattle.
The carbon secondary jersey could be seen at the World Cup in match three of the group stage. Despite obviously playing at home—back at SoFi Stadium—the USMNT are the designated away team against the as yet undecided UEFA Path C play-off winner. That will be one of Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye or Romania, with the latter two’s jerseys perhaps prompting a kit change for the USMNT.