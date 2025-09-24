‘The Best’—USMNT Legend Delivers Christian Pulisic U-Turn With Big Claim
Alexi Lalas has dropped his usual line of relentlessly lambasting Christian Pulisic to go to the other extreme, hailing the American forward as the best player AC Milan currently boast.
Lalas is an infamously outspoken critic of all that involves the U.S. men’s national team (USMNT). Back in 2017, the former international defender brandished Pulisic and his colleagues “a bunch of soft, underperforming, tattooed millionaires” and has maintained a steady stream of dissenting commentary over the subsequent years.
Much like his compatriots Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, Lalas was unimpressed with Pulisic’s decision to skip this summer’s Gold Cup. The 27-year-old explained that he needed time off to recovery after a draining European campaign before gearing up for the 2026 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the U.S.
That rest has already paid off. Pulisic boasts five goals across Milan’s first six games of the new campaign, taking his tally to 59 in Europe’s top five leagues which is a new high among USMNT male players.
Pulisic in Brilliant Form for AC Milan
Lalas let the excitement of Pulisic’s strong form get the better of him. Speaking in the aftermath of Milan’s 3–0 win over Udinese, which saw a player Lalas once sarcastically derided as “Wonder Boy” bag a brace, the professional pundit declared: “I think you are looking at it certainly right now, and if you need any more proof, this game is it, that he is an elite player in Serie A. He is, I think arguably the best player for AC Milan.”
Pulisic is the only Milan player with more than one goal to his name this season although Rafael Leão, who has been struggling with injuries, would certainly challenge his claim to be the team’s most important figure. Luka Modrić, the former Ballon d’Or holder and six-time Champions League winner, may also have something to say about Lalas’s ranking.
Nevertheless, the excitable commentator would not be deterred. “This was a phenomenal game,” he continued. “I think something that he will remember and Pulisic fans, fans of the U.S. national team and AC Milan fans can appreciate, and I think we’ll remember for a long time. Everything he touched seemed to turn to gold.
“So this was everything that Christian Pulisic is encapsulated into one game. And rightfully he is receiving the flowers that a performance like that and combined with I think a consistency now of quality and elite performances that was attributed to him.”