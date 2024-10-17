USMNT Legend Tim Howard Slams Christian Pulisic's Leadership
Tim Howard did not hold back his criticism of Christian Pulisic's decision to leave Mauricio Pochettino's first USMNT camp early.
After the U.S. men's national team defeated Panama 2–0 in Pochettino's debut, Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Marlon Fossey and Zack Steffen all returned to their respective clubs to avoid overload. Without Pulisic and co. available, the Stars and Stripes lost to Mexico for the first time since 2019.
Howard, arguably the greatest USMNT goalkeeper of all time, expressed his frustration at Pulisic's decision to depart camp and rejoin AC Milan.
"Pulisic is our biggest player, our best player—and this was no normal USMNT camp," Howard wrote for the Daily Mail. "It marked the start of Pochettino’s reign and the countdown to the 2026 World Cup."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Despite conveying his respect for Pulisic's commitment to the USMNT, Howard would have preferred the winger stay with the team for the entire October international break, even if he was on the bench, to "create the culture and set an example."
"I have been a senior player and a big personality in the locker room," Howard said. "I demanded a lot of people and what I found? The moments to show your gravitas tend to come off the pitch."
"There were times when I was injured or on the bench. I had 100-odd caps by then but I would carry the water. Or I’d pick the kits up off the locker room floor, while players making their second or third appearance were in the shower," he continued.
"That’s what makes a good leader," he said. "That’s when you build trust and culture. Not by leaving camp. But by supporting the team with words and actions."
Howard ended his international career with 121 caps, the most of any goalkeeper in USMNT history. His criticism comes just one month after Pulisic shared his excitement for Pochettino to bring a winning mentality and culture change to the USMNT.
Pulisic, at age 26, already has 74 caps for the Stars and Stripes and 31 goals, making him the fifth all-time leading goalscorer for the USMNT, behind only Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Jozy Altidore and Eric Wynalda.
The USA needs more than just Pulisic, though, if it wants to make a run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If the team's poor performance against Mexico was any indication, there is still a long road ahead if Pochettino and Pulisic want to lead the Stars and Stripes to glory.