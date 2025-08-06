Report: USMNT Midfielder Targeted by European Giants in Blockbuster Move
Reigning Italian champions Napoli reportedly have their sights set on acquiring U.S. men’s national team midfielder Yunus Musah this summer.
When Musah made the move to Milan alongside USMNT captain Christian Pulisic ahead of the 2023–24 season, he committed himself to the Rossoneri until 2028. Just two years later, the 22-year-old is at the center of transfer speculation.
Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports Napoli have revitalized their interest in Musah. Contacts between the player and the club have “never stopped” over the last few months, with the Azzurri looking to further strengthen their midfield before the transfer window closes.
Milan is expected to be asking for €30 million ($35 million) for Musah despite his rather inconsistent form. The former Valencia standout had moments of brilliance at San Siro, but he ultimately spent long spells on the bench after a string of underwhelming performances in 2024–25.
With the Rossoneri signing Luka Modrić, Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari this summer, Musah’s already limited role in the team will likely be even further reduced. If the American wants to play next season, he will be eyeing an exit, and playing for the Italian champions under Antonio Conte might be too good an offer to pass up.
Plus, it is in the USMNT’s best interest for Musah to be in an environment that allows him to grow his game ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old got off to a fast start under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, recording a goal and an assist in his first four appearances, but he soon disappointed in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and third-place match.
Musah also did not feature in the 2025 Gold Cup, opting to skip the tournament along with almost all of the Stars and Stripes’ starting XI. The USMNT went on to finish as the runners-up, losing out to Mexico.
Even a player with as bright a future as Musah will struggle to break into Pochettino’s lineup next summer if he is not performing for his club team—just look at Gio Reyna and Matt Turner.