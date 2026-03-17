USMNT Official March Roster: Pulisic, McKennie Among Players to Face Belgium, Portugal

The U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has called up 27 players for the March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta, the team announced Tuesday.

Headlined by USMNT veteran stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, the March friendlies are a critical opportunity for the squad to test itself against the most challenging opponents the USMNT has faced since Pochettino took over as manager in 2025. At the same time, the March window serves as the final games for players to impress, with the Argentine coach previously committing to naming his World Cup roster in May before the June friendlies against Senegal and Germany.

The March window will also see the USMNT debut its new player-designed World Cup kits, having unveiled the home and away looks on Monday.

On the pitch, eyes will be on Pochettino’s formation to see whether he sticks with the 3-5-2, which led the USMNT to four wins against Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay in the fall, as well as a draw against Ecuador, after disbanding the previous four-man backline.

Left off the roster was German-American dual-national center back Noahkai Banks, who has enjoyed a standout season with FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga at just 19 years old. Having previously represented the U.S. at youth levels, ESPN reported on Monday that he chose to stay away from the USMNT camp, with Germany pushing for his services.

Check out the full USMNT roster for March below.

USMNT March Roster: International Friendlies vs. Belgium, Portugal

Weston McKennie will be one of the USMNT’s featured stars. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire FC), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse FC), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic FC)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Cardoso (Atlético de Madrid), Weston McKennie (Juventus FC), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough FC), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique de Lyonnais), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Olympique de Marseille)

A massive March awaits.



Mauricio Pochettino has selected his 27-man roster for upcoming matches against Belgium and Portugal!#NeverChaseReality | @ATT pic.twitter.com/7dBd73E2oL — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 17, 2026

USMNT March Friendlies: Dates, Opponents, Locations

Game 1

Opponent : Belgium

: Belgium Date : Saturday, March 28

: Saturday, March 28 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT)

: 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Venue : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Game 2

Opponent : Portugal

: Portugal Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Time : 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)

: 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) Venue : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

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