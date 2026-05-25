USMNT Players of the Season: The Five Best Performers From Europe in 2025–26

The European season is in the books. With the Premier League’s chaotic final day, EFL Championship playoff and several other leagues wrapping up this week, the focus has completely turned towards the 2026 World Cup for teams across the world.

While some Nordic leagues, the Canadian Premier League and some South American leagues will continue to play through the World Cup, seasons have now primarily paused worldwide until MLS kicks things off on July 16, before the July 19 World Cup final.

With those campaigns all wrapped, it’s time to look back, before looking forward. Here, Sports Illustrated picks out the top five USMNT players from the 2025–26 European season, all of whom are now bound for the 2026 World Cup squad if a recent leak is to be believed.

5. Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Auston Trusty helped Celtic complete a massive comeback in the Scottish Premier League. | Ross Parker/SNS Group/Getty Images

Auston Trusty did the improbable with Celtic this season, as crazy as Celtic winning yet another Scottish Premier League title can be. Trailing Hearts for most of the campaign and heading into the final matchday, Trusty anchored a Celtic resurgence from the back, helping his side to a final-day title and a 3–1 win over a Hearts side that looked to break up the Rangers and Celtic spell of domination in the Scottish top flight.



While Trusty might not take a starting role with the USMNT this summer, his 26 league appearances with Celtic were among the best by any U.S. talents this season, and at 27 years old, there’s still a possibility of a strong tournament pushing him on to a higher level, or MLS in the near future.



After helping Celtic to a title on the final day of the domestic league campaign, he also steered the side to the Scottish FA Cup in the final match of the season, outright, playing all 90 minutes in a 3–1 win over Dunfermline Athletic. With two trophy lifts to practice, he’ll be used to celebrating—as much as a USMNT World Cup win is improbable.

4. Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Ricardo Pepi has become a reliable goalscorer in the Netherlands. | Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ricardo Pepi dealt with injury issues throughout the season. Still, he contended for the Eredivisie’s Golden Boot, finishing with 16 goals in 1,415 minutes this season, topped by a seven-goal run in six games to finish the campaign.



While Pochettino may drag on his defensive efforts with the national team, it’s more evident than ever that Pepi has a knack as a pure goalscorer and is continuing to find his footing in Europe.



With a contract that leads through 2030, it would take a significant offer to get him to a top league, but scoring in the Dutch top flight is no easy task, and Pepi has found a way to thrive in it.

3. Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Tyler Adams enjoyed a standout season with Bournemouth. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Bournemouth are heading to the Europa League, and Tyler Adams played a big role in that. Despite missing 12 games due to knee and hamstring injuries, he further established himself as one of the defining midfielders in the Premier League, controlling play and offering a calming presence in the center of the pitch.



He finished the season with two goals and two assists and was reliable through his 25 Premier League games, putting him in a stellar spot to lead the USMNT’s midfield efforts at the World Cup this summer.

2. Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Folarin Balogun impressed throughout the 2025-26 season with Monaco. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

For seemingly generations, U.S. soccer has awaited a player who is a superstar goalscorer in an elite competition. As much as Clint Dempsey thrived at Fulham and Landon Donovan had his best moments with the LA Galaxy, none rivalled the success Folarin Balogun enjoyed in a top-five league this season, as he scored 18 goals across Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League action.



The clear frontrunner to start up top for the USMNT at the World Cup, Balogun has a chance to establish himself in American soccer lore with a successful tournament.



With eight goals in 25 USMNT caps, including a goal against World Cup opener opponents, Paraguay, he stands to become a domestic celebrity this summer if he can continue the form that saw him score 11 goals in Monaco’s last 14 games.

1. Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Weston McKennie established himself as one of the best players in Serie A this season. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Weston McKennie was already a star entering the season, but became a bona fide superstar with his 2025–26 campaign, bringing his versatility to a new level and standing out in a season of mixed results with The Old Lady.



The title drought continued for Juventus this season, and they fell short of Champions League soccer, settling for sixth in Serie A and a Europa League schedule next season. Yet, McKennie was a bright spot, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists across all competitions and showcasing his versatility by playing in 10 different positions, making him a unique talent in Europe’s top competitions.



His performances impressed enough earlier in the campaign to earn some future security, as he inked a deal to stay with the Bianconeri through June 30, when he will be 31 years old.

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