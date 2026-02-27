USMNT Prospect, Future Man City Star Makes History in Concacaf Champions Cup

Cavan Sullivan’s rise in American soccer continued on Thursday, as the Philadelphia Union’s 16-year-old made history as the youngest U.S. player to ever score in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Taking on more responsibilities early this season, the Philadelphia native netted a brace in the Union’s 7–0 win over Defence Force of Trinidad and Tobago. In addition to his two goals, he added a pair of assists in a historic performance.

No doubt it was a promising early-season performance for the Manchester City-bound starlet, who will join the Premier League club once eligible at 18.

Already boasting a 5–0 aggregate advantage from the first leg, the Union were quick to attack in the second leg as well, going up 2–0 within 10 minutes. Sullivan opened his night with an assist on a smooth-passing team play, leading to Stas Korzeniowski scoring a third in the 12th minute.

Cavan Sullivan delivers a brace and earns Player of the Match honors ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/62KL4t0vFM — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) February 27, 2026

After reaching halftime with a 3–0 advantage, Sullivan embarked on an incredible second-half performance, setting up Ben Bender to make it 5–0 the 54th minute. Soon after, he jumped on a turnover, before side-stepping a defender and smashing home a finish for his first senior goal.

Sullivan then added another in the 88th minute, after starting the play and making an advancing run off the ball to set himself up for the tap-in finish, ensuring a 7–0 win on the night and a 12-0 aggregate win for the Union.

“We knew we were up in goals, but our mindset didn’t change,” Sullivan said post-match, after receiving the Concacaf Superior Player of the Match award, which had to go unbranded as he was not able to receive the Michelob Ultra-sponsored honor due to being below legal drinking age.

“Our high press, we proved they couldn’t really handle it... It was an all-around good performance from the defensive end, and once you get that, we get our goals in transition.”

The outstanding performance is only the latest in a long line of historic marks for Sullivan, who previously became the youngest player to play for a North American major-league sports team and the second-youngest player in MLS history to start a match.

“It was good. It’s another moment in the right direction,” added Union manager Bradley Carnell. “In the final third, he tries to make every moment a moment that counts... I always challenge him to find the balance of when not to choose, which is the right moment.”

“It’s like a contractor with a toolbox, and [figuring out] which tool do I need when? So we’re just trying to make sure he has different tools in different moments to deal with different situations.”

What’s Next for Sullivan and the Union?

Cavan Sullivan will be able to join Manchester City once he turns 18. | Courtesy of Philadelphia Union

The win pushed the Union to the Champions Cup round of 16, where they will take on Liga MX giants, Club América, with the winner of that match set to face the winner of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC for a place in the quarterfinals.

“Philly is ready to fight,” added Sullivan about the club’s hopes in the top continental competition. “We know this is a big tournament and it’s a huge honor to play in it, so we’re going to take it one step at a time.”

While the win no doubt raised spirits, the road ahead in MLS remains a challenging one for the defending Supporters’ Shield champions, after dropping a 1–0 loss to former star striker Tai Baribo and D.C. United on the opening weekend.

Having relinquished much of the top-end talent that earned them the Supporters’ Shield, they will look to find their level in MLS, whether that’s relying on Sullivan or other young players, as soon as they return to the pitch for the second matchday against New York City FC on Sunday.

For Sullivan, the year remains critical, and he will look to translate his performance into MLS play having now scored his first goal with the Union’s senior team.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP