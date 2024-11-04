USMNT Star Antonee Robinson Shines Bright in Fulham Win vs. Brentford
Fulham pulled off a last second victory at home against Brentford with U.S. men's national team defender Antonee Robinson providing the game-winning assist.
Robinson, 27, put together his best performance of the season completing 68 passes (88% completion), all four dribbles attempted, making 10 touches inside Brentford's box plus creating three chances for his side. His most important touch of the game came late in stoppage time.
Receiving the ball outside of Brentford's penalty area, Robinson attracted three defenders toward him opening up an opportunity to find the winner. Robinson chipped a wonderful cross toward the penalty spot which Harry Wilson met with his head to bury the winner in at the near post. The goal sent Craven Cottage into a frenzy.
It was Wilson's second goal of the game after an outrageous finish to equalize just five minutes prior. The win catapulted Fulham to ninth in the Premier League table on 15 points through 10 games. The composure Robinson showed in the moment was pivotal for the Cottagers to defeat one of the most exciting and organized teams in England.
For USMNT fans, it can't be understated how important Robinson is to Mauricio Pochettino's plans moving forward. Wilson will take the super-sub headlines at the end of the day, but Robinson's performance bodes well for the future with a World Cup on home soil fast approaching.
Starting all 10 games for Fulham so far this season, Robinson has assisted three times and averages a 7.32 rating, per Fotmob. The left-side connection of Robinson and Christian Pulisic is a formula that Pochettino can not only develop, but hopefully rely on moving forward.