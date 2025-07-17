USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Beats Out Lamine Yamal for Prestigious Award
Christian Pulisic took home the Best Soccer Player award at the 2025 ESPYS, beating out a Barcelona trio of Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas.
Pulisic put together a career-best campaign for AC Milan last season, recording 17 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances. The U.S. men’s national team star helped the Rossoneri win their first Italian Super Cup since 2016, scoring a goal in his side’s improbable 3–2 comeback victory against Inter Milan.
The 26-year-old is in talks to extend his contract with the Italian outfit, all while fending off lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League. Despite Pulisic’s stellar campaign, AC Milan only managed an eighth-place finish in Serie A, ruling them out of European soccer in next season.
Still, the 2025 ESPYS recognized Pulisic’s individual accomplishments and honored him as the Best Soccer Player award-winner. Voting was open to the general public, and it is clear Pulisic’s strong fanbase across the United States played a large role in securing him the honor.
Pulisic was up against 18-year-old Yamal, one of the favorites for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The winger helped Barcelona claim a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s first season in charge, tallying 18 goals and 21 assists across all competitions.
Aitana Bonmatí, the reigning 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner, and her Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas were also nominated for the award. The two superstars led the Catalans to yet another Liga F title, as well as the the club's fifth Spanish Super Cup and 11th Copa de la Reina trophy.
Pulisic, though, beat out the three Barcelona players to join an exclusive list of past and present legends to win the Best Soccer Player award at the ESPYS. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are the two most recent winners, while David Beckham, Ronaldinho and Mia Hamm have all claimed the honor as well.
The public backing Pulisic is a good sign for the USMNT captain after he received harsh criticism for skipping the 2025 Gold Cup to prioritize his recovery after a gruelling season. The Stars and Stripes finished as the runners-up in this summer’s competition, losing out to Mexico in the Gold Cup final.