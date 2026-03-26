‘Draining’—USMNT Stars Detail Intense World Cup Preparations Under Mauricio Pochettino

U.S. men’s national team stars opened up about how “draining” life under the “intense, demanding and loving” Mauricio Pochettino is on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Going from Gregg Berhalter, whose experience on the touchline came predominantly from MLS, to former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager Pochettino was a tough transition for many USMNT players. The experienced Argentine came to the United States knowing exactly what it takes to succeed, dramatically changing the culture and practices of the once floundering team.

“I think he’s a little bit more strict in certain things,” midfielder Tyler Adams told ESPN about Pochettino. “I think that the standards that were set were clear from day one: ‘You don’t break my trust. You don’t break the rules. You don’t disrespect one another or you won’t be around.’”

“Above all, he just expects intensity, and he expects mentality ... he expects energy,” midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “I think those things are really contagious. So he’s very likable. He’ll hug you. He’ll have a conversation with you. He’ll yell at you. But in the end, it comes from a good place.”

Veteran center back Tim Ream also spoke on how much more demanding training is under Pochettino. “In every single training session, as soon as you cross the line, your focus is nowhere but there. And that can be draining. Yeah, it can be very draining.”

No One Is Safe Under Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino expects every player to work for their minutes. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

From early in his tenure, Pochettino made it clear that every player would have to earn his place on the USMNT. Your name, club form or experience with the national team would no longer guarantee a spot on the Argentine’s roster.

"No one’s special,” Adams said. “When you come into camp, you’re a U.S. men’s national team player, you deserve to be here. [He’ll] make sure that you get better each time you come into camp and feel worthy. But at the same time, it’s required from you to put what you’re going to get in and get out of it.”

Pochettino has routinely overlooked some of the USMNT’s biggest stars, including Christian Pulisic, since he took charge if he felt the players were not dedicated enough to the Stars and Stripes. With the clock ticking until the manager decides his final World Cup roster, there is an air of anxiety among the players.

“I’ll be very honest: I think some guys will probably feel scared," Ream said. "I think that’s a realistic and a real feeling that some guys will have.

“The approach that you have to take is, well, your spot is never guaranteed no matter where you are. Someone’s always younger, faster, better, trying to take your spot. So how do you hold that off as long as possible? Well, you just keep working. That’s the way the sport is.”

The USMNT Closer Than Ever Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The USMNT is in the pursuit of greatness this summer. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Despite the growing pains under Pochettino, both on the training ground and in high-stakes matches, the USMNT is now a close-knit group, with an “overarching culture that guys would die for the shirt,” according to goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Ream revealed the communication and bond between the players is greater than ever, with so many group chats he “can’t keep up with them all.” At the center of the new culture is Pochettino’s desire to personally connect with his players to bring a familial aspect to the USMNT.

“He’s wanting to have personal conversations. He’s wanting to know about your family,” Ream said. “He’s wanting to understand and know everybody on a much deeper connected level. Guys were a little bit uneasy about that kind of thing early on and now they understand how he operates and how he works.”

“When you have a coach that is intense, demanding and loving, you take the time to get to know him, and you see what works communication-wise and what doesn’t work,” Turner added. “Then, you try to learn a lot about each other and just open up.”

The closeness among the players and the managers comes from one common goal: to make a deep run on home soil at this summer’s World Cup. The USMNT’s pursuit of greatest on soccer’s grandest stage kicks off on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC