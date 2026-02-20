‘Agreed’—USMNT Striker to Break Major MLS Transfer Record, Ranks Third Overall

U.S. men’s national team striker Josh Sargent is set to become the most expensive incoming American transfer in MLS history, with Toronto FC finally poised to snap him up from English Championship side Norwich City.

A report from The Athletic states that Toronto FC will secure the 26-year-old USMNT striker for $22 million, with the deal potentially rising to $27 million through add-ons. It makes Sargent the most expensive signing in club history, and at a minimum, the third most expensive signing in MLS history, with the potential to top that mark.

The deal comes amid a recent wave of exponential transfer fees paid by MLS clubs. Ahead of the 2025 MLS season, FC Cincinnati spent a then-record $16.2 million on Kévin Denkey from Belgian side Cercle Brugge, only to have that record shattered by Atlanta United's $22 million purchase of Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough, also of the English second tier.

LAFC ensured Atlanta’s record expenditure wouldn’t last long, surpassing the mark in the 2025 summer transfer window with a $26 million fee paid to Tottenham Hotspur for Son Heung-min.

Sargent, however, is the first American player to come to the league in that realm of a transfer fee. Toronto looks to have finalized the deal after initial reports of its pursuit emerged in early January, with a starting reported figure of $18 million, below Norwich’s asking price.

Most Expensive MLS Transfer Fees

Player Fee (Reported) Club Year Son Heung-min $26 million LAFC 2025 Emmanuel Latte Lath $22 million Atlanta United 2025 Josh Sargent $22 million (rising to $27 million) Toronto FC 2026 Kévin Denkey $16.2 million FC Cincinnati 2024 Thiago Almada $16 million Atlanta United 2022

Sargent’s Breakdown in Relations

Josh Sargent made it clear he wanted to move to Canada. | Sally Rawlins/Getty Images

Sargent asked to be left out of a January FA Cup match amid rumors of potential transfer and made clear his desire to move to Toronto.

Ultimately, he was banished to train with Norwich's U21 side and has not made another appearance for the first team, missing eight games as his relationship with the Canaries withered. Throughout the saga, Norwich were adamant he was not for sale, given his contract with the club ran through 2028.

Before his demotion, Sargent had scored seven goals in 22 league matches in 2025-26, bringing his total with Norwich to 53 goals across 146 league appearances in five seasons.

Internationally, Sargent has represented the USMNT 29 times, scoring five goals and playing at the 2022 World Cup. However, he has not scored for the Stars and Stripes since 2019 and he will be hard-pressed to make the 2026 World Cup roster, competing against Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright and Patrick Agyemang, all of whom are likely ahead of him in the pecking order.

Toronto FC’s Standards Rise

Robin Fraser will look to lead Toronto FC back to the MLS Cup playoffs with an overhauled squad. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

With Sargent now in the fold, the outlook for Toronto FC in 2026 changes exponentially. They now have pressure to return to the MLS Cup playoffs and a proven central attacking figure who has eluded them since Jozy Altidore left the club in 2022.

The American will lead the attacking line under manager Robin Fraser, hoping to link up with fellow American Designated Player Djordje Mihailovic, who scored four goals and four assists in 10 games after Toronto purchased him for a reported $8 million in the summer of 2025.

With those two powering the attack and another USMNT face, Walker Zimmerman, solidifying the center-back position as a free-agent signing, any finish outside the postseason will be seen as an immense disappointment.

At the same time, having Sargent and the others live up to their expectations will be vital for the club’s standing, after their previous heavy-spending spree on Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi failed to live up to expectations.

Outside of MLS play, Toronto FC will also seek its first Canadian Championship title since 2020.

