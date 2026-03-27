USMNT vs. Belgium: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

With just four games to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match, the pressure is ramping up on both the U.S. men’s national team and Belgium ahead of their Saturday friendly clash in Atlanta.

The match marks the first game of 2026 for both nations, as they look to put the final touches on rosters and tactics with an eye on making deep runs at this summer’s tournament. The USMNT is riding strong form after winning four of its last five matches in 2025, while Belgium enters on a nine-match undefeated streak dating back to a 3–1 loss to Ukraine on March 20, 2025.

With 76 days to go until World Cup kickoff, the USMNT look to be in top form as they prepare for Group D play against Paraguay, Australia and one of Türkiye or Kosovo. The Red Devils, meanwhile, prepare for clashes against Egypt, Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

Although the result won’t matter heavily on Saturday, both teams will hope for a confidence-building win in the lead up to the tournament, while getting to experience Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Stadium), which will host eight matches this summer, including a semifinal.

USMNT vs. Belgium Score Prediction

USMNT Earn a Draw Against a Powerhouse

Christian Pulisic will play a key role against Belgium and Portugal. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Recent wins against Uruguay, Paraguay, Australia and Japan and a draw against Ecuador stood as strong results to end 2025, but the USMNT will come out with a point to prove as they take on the No. 9 team in the FIFA World Rankings.

With a home crowd behind them and each of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun at full health, it marks one of the few times that manager Mauricio Pochettino will have most of his star players to turn to. At the same time, there will be added intensity, as the match marks the first time since a June 2024 1–1 draw against Brazil that the USMNT has faced a top 10 nation.

In the end, Belgium’s European starlets and the USMNT’s still-developing defensive identity will have this one end in a draw, which would still be encouraging for the Stars and Stripes ahead of the summer.

USMNT’s returning stars: For all their injury woes and the ongoing absence of Sergiño Dest and Tyler Adams, the USMNT has most of its star players back healthy and in camp, including Pulisic, Balogun, McKennie and Antonee Robinson.

For all their injury woes and the ongoing absence of Sergiño Dest and Tyler Adams, the USMNT has most of its star players back healthy and in camp, including Pulisic, Balogun, McKennie and Antonee Robinson. Pulisic’s return to form: Christian Pulisic has had a slow start to 2026 with AC Milan and has not scored in his last 12 matches across all competitions. Yet, he picked up a standout assist in a 3–2 win over Torino and comes into camp in full health and amid an uptick in form.

Christian Pulisic has had a slow start to 2026 with AC Milan and has not scored in his last 12 matches across all competitions. Yet, he picked up a standout assist in a 3–2 win over Torino and comes into camp in full health and amid an uptick in form. Balogun’s scoring output: One of the most potent strikers in Europe coming into the March international window, Balogun has found the back of the net seven times in his last seven matches for AS Monaco and will want to take control of the USMNT’s attack.

Prediction: USMNT 2–2 Belgium

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium

Mauricio Pochettino has landed on a three-man backline. | FotMob

Pochettino will spend much of the March window locking down the best lineup and formation for the USMNT, after settling on a back-three throughout October and November friendlies. Whether he chooses to take on a 3-5-2, 3-4-2-1, 3-5-3 or another combination appears to remain a question heading into the friendlies.

Regardless of formation, expect the squad selection to mirror his potential best players. Pulisic, who has played as a second striker with AC Milan this season, could shift to that role to support the in-form Balogun in attack, while the central midfield is taken up by McKennie, Tanner Tessman and Johnny Cardoso.

The key to watch in midfield will be Cardoso, who has enjoyed a standout season and regular minutes with Atlético Madrid, but has yet to establish himself within the national team. If he lacks an impressive showing, it could open the door for fall standout and Vancouver Whitecaps star, Sebastian Berhalter.

Between the sticks, all indications point towards New York City FC’s Matt Freese having the inside edge on the starting role. However, injury concerns plague the backline, with Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards unable to play after pulling out of training early on Wednesday due to a knee issue, and FC Cincinnati’s Miles Robinson out with a groin injury.

Not called up to the camp, both Dest and Adams would likely have a place in the starting lineup if healthy. Instead, the USMNT will be forced to adapt.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Belgium (3-5-2): Freese; Freeman, McKenzie, Ream; Weah, McKennie, Cardoso, Tessman, Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

How Rudi Garcia could line up a deep Belgium squad. | FotMob

Belgium is approaching what could be the final major tournament with its so-called “golden generation,” led by Kevin De Bruyne, who is enjoying a stellar first season with Napoli after 10 years with Manchester City.

Even at 34-years-old, De Bruyne headlines the midfield and could play in front of Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans, while Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku and Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard bring elite talent to the wings, flanking Juventus striker Loïs Openda.

Often lauded as darkhorses at recent World Cups, this summer’s tournament marks the Red Devils’ fourth consecutive appearance at the tournament and 15th overall. As such, they will want to set the tone in Atlanta.

Outside of the previously mentioned standouts, who are all likely to start, manager Rudi Garcia could turn to Pulisic’s Milan teammate, Alexis Saelemaekers, in midfield.

The team will be without De Bruyne’s Napoli teammate and the nation’s record goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku, after he withdrew from the window with hamstring soreness, while Real Madrid backstop Thibaut Courtois suffered a thigh injury in Real Madrid’s recent 2–1 Champions League triumph over Manchester City.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, Castagne; Saelemaekers, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Openda

What Time Does USMNT vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Saturday, March 28

: Saturday, March 28 Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States - English TNT, HBO Max, Peacock United States - Spanish Telemundo, Universo

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