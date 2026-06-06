USMNT vs. Germany Player Ratings: Positive Performance Ahead of World Cup

The U.S. men’s national team wasn’t going to take the easy route to the 2026 World Cup. Scheduling European powerhouse Germany for the tournament send-off was one of the toughest tests possible and an intentional choice, rather than playing a team the Stars and Stripes would surely beat to ensure good vibes.

It was a gamble, and it was worth it. The USMNT played to a 2–1 loss to the No. 10 globally ranked Germans on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd of over 63,000 in Chicago, Ill., but it marked an overall positive, confidence-building result.

There was a clear game plan from manager Mauricio Pochettino, focused on set-pieces, second phases of attacks and transition moments, and it fit the match perfectly. While there were plenty of positives, there were also many concerns that highlighted why it could be challenging for the No. 16 ranked USMNT to go on a Cinderella run deep into the tournament this summer. The blueprint to beat a team like Germany was clearly there, but in the end, the finer, sharper qualities of Die Mannschaft marked the difference.

It started poorly. Kai Havertz was left loose in the penalty area on an in-swinging free-kick and finished to open the scoring at 1–0 in the third minute. Yet, USMNT didn’t panic, settling into the game just minutes later, when Christian Pulisic sent a ball over the top for Sergiño Dest to charge onto. Antonee Robinson leveled things for the U.S. before halftime with a strike that he’ll never forget, smashing a volley in the second phase of a corner kick, after Jonathan Tah initially cleared out the delivery from the penalty area.

RIP IT AND FLIP IT! A WORLDY FROM JEDI!#USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/3rXxlvHSLz — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 6, 2026

Reaching halftime, it was largely a successful performance from the USMNT. They’d executed a game plan to relative perfection and had given themselves a chance against one of the outside contenders at the World Cup.

Then came the second goal. For as much as the USMNT played to the right system, the way the Germans executed a quick passing play—threading past defenders and exposing half-spaces in a matter of seconds—left the USMNT flat-footed and stunned. Leroy Sané hit the back of the net, and players glared around bewildered as to what had happened—and that’s the gap between a very good USMNT and a team flush with players executing at an elite intensity every week.

Nevertheless, the USMNT experienced first-hand the level of talent the best of the World Cup will bring and showed they have the potential to rise to the occasion—perhaps with a little bit of luck. It should be seen as an overall positive performance, even without the celebratory sendoff.

Here’s how every USMNT player fared on Saturday and what it means.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Germany took it to the USMNT in the opening minutes of the friendly. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The USMNT didn’t have enough quality to play through a team like Germany. While players like Pulisic play at an elite level every week, the pace at which the Geerman opponents played was exceptional and will be the kind of thing that ends the USMNT’s tournament well before the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium.

On the second goal, as Germany made quick runs, slick passes and a precise finish within seconds, the USMNT looked as though it had seen a ghost—the attacking progressions were simply at another level.

On the other end of the pitch, the USMNT couldn’t create any stellar chances from open play and were reliant on set pieces. That’s fine for a team battling for an upset, but it was a stark reminder of just how far off the USMNT is from being a true top team in world soccer.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Germany (3-4-2-1)

Folarin Balogun (right) struggled to find moments in the final third. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Matt Freese—5.8: The opening goal was a tough one to stop, but Freese could have been slightly further off his line to prepare for the outswinging ball. Otherwise, he was as confident as hoped and should be the starter after making two saves.

RCB: Alex Freeman—6.2: Freeman has seemingly locked down a starting role as one of the three center backs with the USMNT, and while it neutralizes some of his attacking instincts, he gives a versatile aspect to the three-man setup.

CB: Miles Robinson—5.9: Robinson struggled on the opening goal, failing to meet Havertz for the header. His performance didn’t have any other glaring errors, but he was also taking the spot that Chris Richards will when he is healthy.

LCB: Tim Ream—5.9: After trying to be a more front-facing defender on the ball last week against Senegal, Ream reverted to making safe plays and calm challenges, allowing him to play to his strengths in a more composed manner.

RWB: Sergiño Dest—5.7: Pushed up the pitch as a near winger in the new system under Pochettino, Dest got an early chance when he chased onto a Christian Pulisic long-ball, nearly working himself towards a clean-break on goal.

CDM: Weston McKennie—7.0: The Juventus midfielder was silky and decisive in his 62 minutes, making seven defensive contributions and also playing a key transitional piece to feed Balogun and the runs up the wings.

CDM: Tyler Adams—6.6: The Premier League star isn’t one for the spectacular, but offers a calm outlook in midfield and rarely makes mistakes. Sebastian Berhalter might offer more attacking prowess, but Adams knows how to play against a challenging opponent.

LWB: Antonee Robinson—8.0 It won’t get much prettier than that for Antonee Robinson. Clearly instructed to place himself to be the shot from a second-phase of a corner kick, his volley could go down as one of the best goals of his career.

CAM: Malik Tillman—7.1: After showing well in a wider position against Senegal, Tillman had a much greater impact in a more central role on Saturday, creating a trio of chances, the most of any player in the match.

CAM: Christian Pulisic—5.5: The counterattacks against Senegal fit Pulisic to a tee. Against Germany, there was less space, and he lacked options. Pulisic is best in a fast-paced tactical setup, not completely suited for a game when things are more planned and methodical, as they were in Chicago. His looped counterattacking ball to Dest early on might have been his best moment.

ST: Folarin Balogun—6.8: Balogun did not have much support throughout the match, but his pressing against the German backline stood out, as did his close-call runs on long balls. Might he have been better if Pulisic were further forward?

SUB: Gio Reyna (62’ for Pulisic)—6.1: Gio Reyna made an immediate impact when he entered the match, securing possession atop the attacking penalty area, dribbling past a defender and sending a trickling shot on goal.

SUB: Mark McKenzie (62’ for M. Robinson)—6.8: If Richards isn’t ready to go against Paraguay, McKenzie might be the best option. Robinson struggled when the pace picked up, and McKenzie is better suited to the size and intensity often required in a World Cup match.

SUB: Sebastian Berhalter (62’ for McKennie)—6.4: Berhalter had a late shooting opportunity from distance, but his best moment came when he elastico nutmegged his way past Waldemar Anton.

SUB: Auston Trusty (63’ for A. Robinson)—6.1: The Celtic FC man has proven himself as key depth to the USMNT. He helped nullify German attacks, but failed to make an impact in transition, with his team looking for a goal.

SUB: Max Arfsten (72’ for Ream)—6.3: Without Robinson on the pitch, Arfsten offered an attcking aspect, but wasn’t able to create a key moment.

SUB: Tim Weah (72’ for Dest)—6.0: Before these friendlies, it looked as though the right midfield role would belong to Tim Weah. He’ll get a start at the World Cup, most likely, but it’s Dest’s role for now.

SUB: Joe Scally (72’ for Freeman)—6.3: Scally didn’t appear as comfortable as Freeman in the back three setup, but will serve as fine depth and mustered a shot on target.

SUB: Brenden Aaronson (72’ for Tillman)—6.2: Making his first appearance of the summer after briefly leaving USMNT training for his wedding, Aaronson put a shot on target and was elusive on the ball in his brief showing.

SUB: Cristian Roldan (72’ for Adams)—6.2: The Seattle Sounders star wasn’t bad, but those could be his final minutes of the summer. A good run out for likely the 26th-man on the 26-man roster.

SUB: Ricardo Pepi (72’ for Balogun)—6.0: Last week saw Pepi impress in the first half against Senegal, but he didn’t offer the same threat against Germany. He offers a different dimension to Balogun, so the two can work as a dual threat when subbed for each other.

Subs not used: Chris Brady (GK), Matt Turner (GK), Alex Zenedejas, Haji Wright

What the Ratings Tell Us

Antonee Robinson’s shot was from a well-thought set-piece system. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The USMNT had the perfect first-half approach , clogging the midfield and preventing Germany from creating any chances from open play. It meant boring soccer at times, but it allowed Pochettino's men to set up to score on set-pieces, the exact blueprint of how to beat a team that is simply at a better level.

, clogging the midfield and preventing Germany from creating any chances from open play. It meant boring soccer at times, but it allowed Pochettino's men to set up to score on set-pieces, the exact blueprint of how to beat a team that is simply at a better level. Miles Robinson and Tim Ream can be composed at the back, but when the opponent turns up the tempo as Germany did, they were caught out easily—that's what the USMNT could find in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The Numbers That Explain the USMNT’s Loss

The USMNT had 10 corners but failed to create a single big chance . Even the Robinson goal came from a low-percentage scoring opportunity. The 10 corners showed how skilled Germany was at getting the ball away from dangerous areas, even when the USMNT rushed forward.

but . Even the Robinson goal came from a low-percentage scoring opportunity. The 10 corners showed how skilled Germany was at getting the ball away from dangerous areas, even when the USMNT rushed forward. 3—That’s the number of times the USMNT were called offside. Two of those belonged to Folarin Balogun, who could have critical World Cup moments taken off the board if he is not able to improve his timing. VAR will make many calls that are even closer this summer.

Statistic USMNT Germany Possession 52% 48% Total Shots 16 12 Shots on Target 4 4 Big Chances 0 1 Passing Accuracy 83% 82% Fouls Committed 11 10 Corners 10 2

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