USMNT vs. Germany: Preview, Predictions and Lineups—International Friendly

The USMNT and Germany go head-to-head in the Windy City on Saturday, as both nations take to the field one last time before their respective World Cup campaigns get underway.

While the Germans said their goodbyes back home by thrashing the unqualified Finland 4–0 in Mainz last weekend, the USMNT’s tournament preparations started with an encouraging victory over Senegal.

World Cup fever is slowly starting to capture America, with the start only a few days away. Co-host Mexico kicks off the action against South Africa on Thursday, while the U.S. gets underway against Paraguay the following day.

This may not be a vintage iteration of Die Mannschaft, who has so often functioned as the Darth Vader at World Cups, but there‘s been a clear emphasis from Mauricio Pochettino for his team to be tested against some of the world’s best in preparation for a home tournament.

In March, though, Pochettino’s side suffered defeats to Belgium and Portugal. While they’ve been drawn into a kind group stage, expectations for this squad are widespread. We’ll get a decent indicator of where they’re at in Chicago, even if Julian Nagelsmann is likely to shuffle his roster around for Germany’s final warm-up game.

USMNT vs. Germany Score Prediction

Spoils Shared in Tough-to-Predict Friendly

Germany thrashed Finland 4–0 last weekend. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

A battle on the touchline between Pochettino and Nagelsmann should enthrall, even if the stakes are relatively low. These were two of the hottest coaching properties in Europe not so long ago.

We’re heading towards World Cup week, and anticipation for the tournament is undoubtedly rising. How much we’ll learn from Saturday’s friendly remains to be seen, with Pochettino likely to be content if his side compete fiercely against one of the favorites. The win over Senegal offered encouragement, but Nagelsmann’s Germans represent a stiffer challenge for the USMNT.

USMNT’s record vs. European nations: March wasn’t an isolated couple of incidents. The USMNT has a wretched record against UEFA’s finest. Its last victory against a European outfit came against Bosnia & Herzegovina at the end of 2021. They’ve since failed to win any of their previous 10 meetings, and have lost to the likes of Slovenia, Türkiye and Switzerland.

March wasn’t an isolated couple of incidents. The USMNT has a wretched record against UEFA’s finest. Its last victory against a European outfit came against Bosnia & Herzegovina at the end of 2021. They’ve since failed to win any of their previous 10 meetings, and have lost to the likes of Slovenia, Türkiye and Switzerland. Unknown quantity: Germany is higher in the rankings and boasting superior talent, but with both managers likely to make wholesale changes before and during the game, it’s tough to predict an exact outcome.

Prediction: USMNT 2–2 Germany

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Folarin Balogun is among the players recalled to Poch’s starting lineup. | FotMob

There were only three unused substitutes against Senegal, and the trio—Brenden Aaronson, Matt Freese and Haji Wright—should see the field in the Windy City.

Conference League winner Chris Richards enjoyed a sturdy campaign with Crystal Palace, poised to be a staple of the USMNT defense this summer; however, an ankle ligament injury will keep him sidelined this weekend. He is expected to return to full health in time for the World Cup opener, though.

Pochettino otherwise doesn’t have any other injury concerns, and it’ll be interesting to see how he manages this friendly. He basically used two different starting lineups against Senegal, with the team that started close to his strongest XI.

Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie, both of whom came on at half-time, should come in from the start on Saturday.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-3-3): Freese; Freeman, McKenzie, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Berhalter; Aaronson, Balogun, Pulisic

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Nagelsmann should mix up his roster for Saturday’s friendly. | FotMob

Julian Nagelsmann only used 15 players in Germany’s send-off friendly against Finland last time out, so we should expect more of his roster to get run-outs in Chicago.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz is poised to play a big role for Nagelsmann’s side this summer, but he won’t be available this weekend. His club campaign only drew to a close last weekend, so he will be afforded more respite before the start of the tournament. In his absence, Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav scored twice in Mainz on Sunday.

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is a big miss through injury, and his teammate, Manuel Neuer, is currently nursing a calf complaint. The veteran goalkeeper has come out of international retirement to feature at this summer’s tournament.

Antonio Rüdiger, Leon Goretzka and David Raum are among the Germans who should get starts on Saturday.

Germany predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Pavlović; Sané, Amiri, Wirtz; Undav.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : Chicago, Ill.

: Chicago, Ill. Stadium : Soldier Field

: Soldier Field Date : Saturday, June 6

: Saturday, June 6 Kick-off Time : 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Referee: Piero Maza

How to Watch USMNT vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max, Westwood One Sports United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

• Full list of USMNT vs. Germany broadcasters around the world

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC