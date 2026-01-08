Fede Valverde Makes Spanish Super Cup History in Madrid Derby Triumph
Real Madrid punched their tickets to the Spanish Super Cup final thanks to a history-making performance from midfielder Federico Valverde.
The Uruguayan, who was once again forced to fill in a right back, rifled a jaw-dropping free kick into the back of the net just 76 seconds into Los Blancos’ semifinal bout with arch rivals Atlético Madrid. The goal not only gave his team the lead, but it also put Valverde’s name in the competition’s record books.
The 27-year-old is now the fastest goalscorer in Spanish Super Cup history, breaking Mario Mandžukić’s record set back in 2014. The former Atlético Madrid man got on the scoresheet in 81 seconds to lift Diego Simeone’s side to Spanish Super Cup glory over Real Madrid.
History essentially repeated itself 11 years later, except in reverse. This time it was Valverde’s sensational early goal to secure a 2–1 Madrid derby victory for Los Blancos. The club captain also set up Rodrygo’s match winner in the second half.
The 15-time European champions now must prepare to face Barcelona in a Clásico final on Sunday evening, where Valverde will hope to lead his team to its first trophy under Xabi Alonso.
Valverde Reflects on History-Making Goal vs. Atlético Madrid
Valverde ended nearly a seven-month goalscoring drought with his spectacular free kick. Prior to the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, the Uruguay international had not found the back of the net since the Club World Cup in June.
“First goal of the year. After going so many games without scoring, today was a great game to score again and for the team to win,” Valverde said after the game.
“You always want to make a winning start. It's very difficult to start losing and then turn the game around. We relaxed a bit after the early goal and it was difficult for us to keep the ball and play our game.”
Still, despite Atlético Madrid’s chances and Alexander Sørloth’s 58th minute goal, Real Madrid were able to hunker down and close out the game to book their place at Alinma Bank Stadium against defending Super Cup champions Barcelona.