VAR Decisions in Chaotic Liverpool Finale at Nottingham Forest Explained

In the space of eight minutes at the end of Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Sunday afternoon, Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed and endured the full gamut of emotions which football—and VAR—can provide.

The Argentine midfielder blocked Ola Aina’s clearance which fortuitously flew past Forest goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in the 89th minute, wheeling away to celebrate a scarcely deserved three points for the Reds. However, a relatively swift VAR review would rule out Mac Allister’s unorthodox effort for handball, leaving the midfielder and his manager, Arne Slot, in a state of disbelief.

The entire City Ground was consigned to that emotion in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Mac Allister once again found the back of the net. Another VAR review threatened to deny Liverpool but the goal was belatedly checked and cleared to confirm a 1–0 win.

Why Alexis Mac Allister’s First Goal vs. Nottingham Forest Was Disallowed

Alexis Mac Allister (right) didn’t agree with the referee. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League’s official match centre X account hid behind the on-field explanation provided by referee Anthony Taylor to explain away Mac Allister’s disallowed goal.

“After review,” Taylor told the City Ground crowd, “the ball hits the arm of the goal scorer, Liverpool No. 10. Therefore, it’s an accidental handball by the goal scorer, so the final decision is a direct free kick.”

Handball is a particular divisive law in modern football. However, this instance is simplified by the removal of any need to prove whether it was intentional or not. As Law 12 in the FA Handbook outlines, it is considered a handball offence if a player “scores in the opponents’ goal directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental” or “immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm.”

Mac Allister argued with anyone who would listen that the ball struck the top of his arm—which would not be considered a handball according to the “T-shirt line”—and told Sky Sports that common sense should be applied to the law.

“It hit my back and my elbow. I understand the rule but if you understand football, that goal should have stood,” he argued. “It doesn’t feel nice in the moment but it is what it is. VAR is a good tool if you look at the mistakes the referees used to make. We need to waste these seconds or minutes because it’s best for football.

Referees have to consider the T-shirt line. | The FA

To distinguish what part of the body an outfield player can’t use, the FA Handbook relies upon the above diagram with the following description: “For the purposes of determining handball offences, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.”

Mac Allister may have been pointing to the top of his shoulder while making his complaints, but images clearly show the ball striking his elbow which falls within the handball range.

Why Alexis Mac Allister’s Second Goal Was Allowed to Stand

⁉️Was Van Dijk offside in the build-up to Liverpool's goal against Forest?



📸Since not a single angle where we can see Aina's left foot was shown, there is no way to manually check his position.



👉No choice but to trust the SAOT replay here. pic.twitter.com/V4ctkJlrXy — FutOffsides (@FutOffsides) February 22, 2026

Intriguingly, the Premier League opted not to officially comment on the goal which gave Liverpool three points. On this occasion, Mac Allister was not the party under scrutiny—his cool-headed poke from close range bore no whiff on controversy—but there was a hint of offside about two of his teammates.

Hugo Ekitiké was unquestionably beyond the deepest Forest defender, yet his failure to touch the ball ensured that he was deemed to not be interfering with play. Virgil van Dijk, however, headed an effort on target which gave way to Mac Allister’s snaffling finish.

A review from the Premier League’s semi-automated offside technology found that Van Dijk was just about on the right side of Ola Aina—it may have even been the size of a toe nail which made all the difference.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP