Viktor Gyökeres Critics ‘Don’t Have a Clue’ Sweden Boss Vents
Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has insisted those questioning Viktor Gyökeres’s impact at Arsenal simply “don’t have a clue” about football.
The Gunners were made to fight in their bid to land Gyökeres this summer, ultimately agreeing to pay up to £64 million ($86.2 million) to sign a player who had just struck 97 goals in 102 games for the Portuguese side.
While he already has three Premier League goals to his name, Gyökeres is enduring a six-game dry streak in front of goal and some have voiced frustrations towards a perceived lack of impact on Arsenal when he is not scoring.
Tomasson, however, had no interest in even entertaining such criticism of the Sweden international.
“Viktor Gyökeres is in very good form at the moment and is very good,” Tomasson said. “If people say he doesn’t have an impact, then they don’t understand football and don’t have a clue about football.
“He creates space for other players, works on the ball and makes runs. It’s excellent and he scores goals almost all the time, so he has an impact and has been very good. It’s always nice, as you need time when you come to a new club.”
Bukayo Saka: ‘No Doubts Over Gyökeres’s Quality’
Declan Rice opened the scoring for Arsenal during their recent 2–0 win over West Ham United, which was sealed by a penalty from Bukayo Saka. The winger’s decision to take the penalty, rather than hand it to Gyökeres, attracted plenty of attention.
Insisting any talks over who would be Arsenal’s primary penalty taker would remain “in house”, Saka assured fans there are no concerns among the Arsenal squad about Gyökeres’s involvement in games.
“I think Viktor’s playing really, really well,” Saka concluded. “There’s no doubt he’s going to score goals. What he’s bringing to this team, us as his teammates, we’re so grateful for what he does, how he holds the ball, how he makes the runs, the threat he gives us.
“He’s a big part of the reason why we’re winning these games. His goals will come. We know that, we believe that and we believe in him. I don’t think there’s any doubts. He’s still up, he’s still happy and he’s still giving his best every game.”