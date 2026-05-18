Vinicius Jr Gives Two-Word Update After Suffering Injury Against Sevilla

Vinicius Junior suffered an injury scare during the 1–0 win over Sevilla, but assured reporters there was nothing to worry about as he left the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday.

The Brazilian scored 15 minutes into the match, with his low strike from the edge of the box proving to be the only goal of a warm afternoon in Andalusia, as Real Madrid secured back-to-back wins in La Liga for the first time since March.

With nothing left to play for, Real Madrid’s mission is to end the season by giving fans some cheer after a highly disappointing campaign. However, supporters of both Los Blancos and the Brazil national team will have been concerned to see Vinicius Jr substituted off in the 77th after going down in pain.

Worryingly, the Brazilian was seen limping off the pitch and appeared to still be moving in discomfort as he left for the team bus after the game—though the exact nature of his issue remains unclear.

Vinicius Jr Limps Out of Stadium

Vinicius Jr is expected to star at the World Cup this summer. | CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP via Getty Images

Despite his discomfort, the player himself has insisted that the issue is not a serious one, assuring reporters “I’m fine” as he left the stadium, as quoted by DAZN’s Sergio Quirante on X.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Álvaro Arbeloa revealed that it was not only Vinicius Jr who had picked up a knock during a bruising trip to Seville.

“Vini has come off with a niggle,” he told reporters. “Aurelién Tchouaméni wasn’t 100% either today. Dean Huijsen has taken a knock. Well, we’ll see how the week goes and if we can get them fit for the weekend.”

When pressed on the severity of the three stars’ injuries, Arbeloa assured: “There’s nothing particularly serious.”

Real Madrid end the 2025–26 season at home to Athletic Club on Saturday.

Vinicius Jr Finding Form Ahead of the World Cup

Vinicius Junior is hitting form towards the end of the season. | Alberto Gardin/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It has been far from a vintage campaign for Madrid’s No. 7, but, despite the circus that has been this season, he has managed to hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks.

Vinicius Jr now has six goal contributions in his last seven outings in all competitions and has reached 16 La Liga strikes in 2025–26—one shy of his best-ever total for a domestic season.

Assuming his injury is not serious, Vinicius will go into the summer’s World Cup as one of Brazil’s star names, under the leadership of former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The burden of expectation will be on 2024’s Best FIFA Men’s Player to help deliver Brazil’s first World Cup since 2002, with 34-year-old Neymar unlikely to be named to the final roster. 25-year-old Vinicius Jr has eight goals in 47 senior appearances for Brazil and has yet to win a major trophy for his nation.

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