Vinicius Junior Reports Racist Abuse As Real Madrid Match Temporarily Suspended, UEFA Protocol Triggered

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior reported he was victim to racial abuse in the second half the first leg of the Champions League knockout round playoffs tie between Los Blancos and Benfica, prompting the match to be temporarily suspended as per UEFA protocol.

The incident appear to happen soon after Vinicius Jr scored the opener for Real Madrid. The Brazilian winger celebrated profusely, prompting the anger of Benfica supporters and players alike and resulting in a minor scuffle.

Vinicius Jr was show a yellow card and was then seen having words with Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni. The Argentine covered his mouth with his shirt as the pair continued their exchange, and Vinicius Jr suddenly ran to match referee François Letexier to report alleged racist abuse.

The moment the exchange between Vinicius Jr (left) and Gianluca Prestianni happened. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Lettexier immediately signaled for the game to be temporarily suspended, crossing his arms above his head. Players from both teams walked towards the bench areas and Vinicius Jr was seen explaining the situation to teammates and both managers, Álvaro Arbeloa and Jose Mourinho.

The game eventually resumed after a close to 10-minute stoppage, and Real Madrid were able to protect their 1–0 lead until the final whistle.

Real Madrid Players React After Vinicius Jr Reported Racial Abuse

Vinicius Jr. (middle) has been the victim of racial abuse in the past. | Joao Bravo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the game at the Estádio da Luz, Arbeloa and other Real Madrid players jumped to Vinicius Jr’s defense in the aftermath of the reported racial abuse.

“Teammates that were close by say he [Prestianni] said something bad, something you shouldn’t say,” Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde explained.

“If you cover your mouth to say something it’s because you’re saying something that isn’t right. It’s regrettable, it’s a very serious matter, it has happened many times before. I’m proud of my teammates that defended [Vinicius Jr] and of Vini for carrying on, he played a spectacular match.”

French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni said, “This really cannot happen, they told us he [Prestianni] called him [Vinicius Jr] monkey, covering his face with his shirt. He says he didn’t call him that, but it’s all the same. We spoke as a team and Vini told us we had to keep on playing.

“I don’t know what to say, this cannot happen.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaout Courtois echoed Tchouaméni’s words. Meanwhile, Arbeloa also shared his thoughts on the situation following the match.

“You have to ask the Benfica player what he told Vinicius,” the Spanish coach said.

“Everyone deserves him answering that question. We cannot allow things like this happening on a soccer pitch in 2026. This should be eradicated from the soccer world. If the players themselves don't remedy this, it’s very complicated. We need to fight against racism, it’s the most important thing in soccer now. We support Vini, of course.”

Vinicius Jr also received support from the Brazil national team, who put out a statement insisting the player isn’t alone in his fight against racism.

Vinicius Junior Issues Statement Following Reported Racist Abuse

Benfica supporters threw objects at Vinicius Jr from the stands. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr took to social media soon after the game and he didn’t mince words when sharing his feelings on what transpired.

“Racists are, above all else, cowards,” Vinicius Jr wrote. “They need to put their shirt over their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have the obligation of punishing them.

“Nothing that happened today is new in my life nor in my family’s. I got a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don’t understand why. On the other side, there was only a protocol that was badly executed and served no purpose.

“I don’t like being in situations like this, even more so after a great victory and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary.”

The Brazilian star also posted a few pictures on Instagram of him celebrating his goal, captioning the post with, “Bernabéu, see you there!”

