‘Best I’ve Had’—Vinicius Junior Names Favourite Manager of His Career
Vinícius Júnior has named former Real Madrid manager and current Brazil national team boss Carlo Ancelotti as the best coach he’s worked under.
Ancelotti’s return to Madrid in 2021 marked the beginning of their working relationship, with Vinícius producing the best football of his career under the legendary Italian. The forward played 198 matches under his guidance in Spain’s capital, scoring 90 goals and assisting 68, and controversially missed out to Rodri when the favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
Ancelotti departed Madrid at the end of last season, but the 66-year-old is still coaching Vinícius after taking up the position as Brazil manager. The 25-year-old has played just three times under his old club coach to date, but is destined to be a crucial part of Ancelotti’s plans moving forward.
Vinícius has certainly done his chances under Ancelotti no harm in an interview after Brazil’s recent 5–0 victory over South Korea in a friendly, heaping praise on the former Chelsea and AC Milan coach.
Vinicius Jr: Ancelotti Gives Me Confidence to Perform
“This gives us all confidence. All the forwards scored goals and provided assists, which gives us confidence for the World Cup,” said the Brazilian star. “We have friendlies, so we have to prepare as soon as possible. There’s very little time left. We have a new coach and we’ve been winning games with him. We have to keep this up.
“He's always been the best coach I’ve ever had. He was the coach who gave me the most confidence, the one I played the best with. He came here with the national team, and I’ve already played three matches. The progress I’ve made with him and the team is evident. We want to continue like this to have an excellent World Cup.”
Brazil fell on hard times under previous manager Dorival Júnior and Ancelotti has been tasked with leading them back to glory. The five-time world champions have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup in North America and are bound to boast one of the competition’s strongest squads.
Vinícius, who managed a goal and assist against South Korea, will hope to steal the crown from arch rivals Argentina in the process—he has another opportunity to impress Ancelotti on Tuesday when the Seleção face Japan in a friendly.