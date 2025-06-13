Vinicius Junior Sends One-Word Message to New Real Madrid Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold
Vinícius Júnior was quick to publicly welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.
Two weeks after signing a six-year contract with Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold was officially introduced at Real Madrid City to kick off his career in a white shirt. The former Liverpool right back delivered his first message in fluent Spanish and then unveiled his number 12 shirt.
Alexander-Arnold quickly met with his new squad the following day in his first training session with the Spanish giants. The 26-year-old reunited with England teammate Jude Bellingham, worked with fellow new signing Dean Huijsen and got to experience a new manager in Xabi Alonso.
One player missing from the action was Vinícius Júnior. The winger was in São Paulo with the Brazil national team until June 10 and is expected to meet Real Madrid in the United States.
Even though the Brazilian was not able to greet Alexander-Arnold in person, he still managed to show his support for his new teammate on social media.
Alexander-Arnold posted photos from his Real Madrid introduction on Instagram with the caption, “Family is everything”.
Vinícius Júnior then commented on the post: “Welcomeeee!!!”
The two shared plenty of battles on the pitch over the years, most notably in the 2022 Champions League final. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1–0 thanks to a goal from Vinícius Júnior in the 59th minute.
Now, though, Alexander-Arnold and Vinícius Júnior will both be wearing white moving forward. The two superstars will get their first chance to play on the same side at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
Real Madrid are one of the favorites to win the tournament, along with the newly crowned European and French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Los Blancos will hope to reign supreme in the United States, though, after ending their 2024–25 season without a major trophy.
Should the Spanish giants come out on top this summer, they will raise their first piece of silverware under Alonso to kick off a new era for the biggest club in the world.