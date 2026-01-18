Virgil van Dijk Delivers Damning Prediction, Responds to Liverpool Boo Boys

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk warned that it would be a “very difficult” battle for Champions League qualification if his side continue to play with the sense of sloppiness that has dogged their season.

The Dutch defender was a picture of concentrated frustration in the aftermath of Saturday’s 1–1 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool were much the better side for large swathes of the contest at Anfield, racking up 32 shots, 11 of which were on target to keep visiting goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka exceedingly busy.

Burnley centre back Bashir Humphreys also chipped in with two saves of his own, clearing a pair of goal-bound efforts from Cody Gakpo off the line in the second half.

Liverpool’s draw was compounded by wins for Manchester United and Chelsea on the same day. The Reds remain fourth but they sit just three points above Sunderland in ninth.

Van Dijk wasn’t bothered by Liverpool’s Champions League-chasing challengers, he had enough concerns with his own team. “I don’t look at the rest, we have to just look at ourselves,” the 34-year-old told assembled reporters in the Anfield mixed zone post-match, as quoted by the BBC.

“If we play like we did even by creating chances in the last of half an hour today, yeah,” he said with a deep sigh, “then it will be very difficult, so we have to improve ourselves first and foremost instead of looking at the others.”

Race for the Champions League

Position / Team Goal Difference Points 4. Liverpool +4 36 5. Man Utd +6 35 6. Chelsea +12 34 7. Brentford +5 33 8. Newcastle +5 33 9. Sunderland 0 33

Correct as of Jan. 18, 2026. Top five teams are on course to qualify for 2026–27 Champions League.

Sloppiness Strikes Liverpool Again

Liverpool were left to rue their wastefulness. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Despite penning Burnley into their own defensive third for the vast majority of Saturday’s contest, Liverpool still conspired to concede. Marcus Edwards’s 65th-minute equaliser wasn’t even entirely out of the blue, as the same diminutive forward had found himself with the freedom of Merseyside moments earlier, squaring a pass across the box which Ibrahima Konaté inadvertently fired towards his own goal.

It took a superb reaction stop from Alisson to prevent the equaliser on that occasion, but the Brazilian could not get a glove on Edwards’s crisp finish three minutes later.

“Frustration is the word which is definitely in my head,” Van Dijk seethed.

“After 60 minutes, we started to become sloppy and it’s not the first time. We have to address that. It’s been spoken about already but we have to address it again—apparently.”

Van Dijk’s concerns were heightened by Liverpool’s impending trip to Marseille in the Champions League. “Monday will be a big one for it [the team talk] because Wednesday will be a very difficult game over there, not only because of the atmosphere but it’s against a [Roberto] De Zerbi team that makes it very difficult for you.”

Exactly what this dressing down will include remains to be seen. Van Dijk freely admitted he has “no idea” where the sloppiness comes from. “If I had a solution we wouldn’t be having these conversations,” he fired back at the gaggle of journalists cramming their smartphones under his bearded chin. “We have another 48 hours to assess it, ourselves and the staff, and we will debrief and then we have to act.”

Van Dijk: ‘I Don’t Like Boos’

Virgil van Dijk did not take kindly to Anfield’s response. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Van Dijk is a typically blunt character but made sure to tread carefully when the topic of Anfield’s hostile reaction to the stalemate was raised. “I don’t like boos, from my own fans, what can I say?” the towering defender cautiously offered.

It was then put to Van Dijk that Liverpool have failed to beat any of the newly promoted teams at home for the first time since 1980–81. “1980? Wow,” he parroted with a puff of his cheeks. “That’s the reality and we need support. That’s the only thing I can say.”

The Athletic’s James Pearce pushed Van Dijk on the topic, asking if he understood why fans’ patience may have been tested. The Dutch defender stifled a laugh and replied: “What can I say here, James? We have to keep going.”

