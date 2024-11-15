Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC Predicted Lineups: NWSL Playoffs
It's an all-East Coast affair in the first NWSL Playoff Semifinal of the weekend as the Washington Spirit hosts NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, November 16, at Audi Field. The D.C. club has sold out the stadium (19,250 tickets) in 72 hours.
In the quarterfinals, the Spirit profited from an own goal in extra time to help them squeeze past a combative Bay FC 2-1. While Gotham only just edged through an encounter with the Portland Thorns by the same scoreline. In second-half stoppage time, Rose Lavelle's low finish from inside the box was the winning moment.
This semifinal will be the fourth meeting between these two clubs this year. The Spirit won both previous league matches by 2-0 scorelines. In July, Gotham got a small dose of revenge when they won a Summer Cup match against Washington 1-0.
Audi Field's tremendous atmosphere was one of the biggest storylines from the NWSL's quarterfinal weekend, and it looks like home-field advantage could be a factor again. Since the Spirit started playing there in 2022, Gotham has yet to win in four visits (lost three, drawn one).
Gotham is the reigning NWSL champion, while Spirit last won the title back in 2021. Both clubs have just one piece of silverware in their trophy cabinets.
Spirit will be boosted by the return of forward Rosemonde Kouassi, who has completed a suspension. Joint top goalscorer Ouleymata Sarr is expected to miss the match an injury, along with long-term Croix Bethune and Andi Sullivan.
Gotham will be without U.S. women's national team star Crystal Dunn, who has been ruled out with an excused absence. She joins Cece Kizer, Jessica Silva, and Midge Purce on an extensive medium and long-term injury list.
Washington Spirit Predicted Lineup (4-1-4-1)
GK: Aubrey Kingsbury—In her seventh season with the Spirit, the club captain is about as reliable as it gets.
LB: Gabby Carle—The Canadian played all 120 minutes of the quarterfinal, keeping up her streak of featuring in every NWSL match this season. Could swap flanks to the other side.
CB: Esme Morgan—The Englishwoman was brought back into the starting XI for the quarterfinal and looks set to keep her place. On-ball ability is a big plus. Had the highest pass completion of any outfield player last week (83.5%).
CB: Tara McKeown—One of the heroes of the quarterfinal, she scored the late equalizer to send the match to extra-time. She was shortlisted for NWSL Defender of the Year this week and is the bedrock of the Spirit's defense.
RB: Casey Krueger—Subbed out before the end of the 90 minutes in the quarterfinal, a vital leader in the backline. Could swap to the other flank or centrally if needed.
CDM: Hal Hershfelt—Picked up a yellow card in the quarterfinal, being her usual battling and tenacious self. The rookie is a natural in the heated environment of playoffs. Also played 120 minutes.
CAM: Courtney Brown—With Leicy Santos still nursing a thigh strain, Brown may get the start ahead of the Colombian playmaker. Brown might be expected to be subbed out early.
CM: Heather Stainbrook—Another rookie who excelled in her first real high-pressure situation. Stainbrook has been replacing the injured Andi Sullivan and looks to have won the role ahead of Paige Metayer.
LM: Trinity Rodman—In the quarterfinal, a lingering back issue couldn't keep Rodman off the pitch. The MVP candidate went the full 120 minutes. The Spirit's most important creative spark and created the match-winning own goal.
RM: Makenna Morris—Morris has been putting in impressive performances as a replacement for the likes of Bethune, Sarr, and then Kouassi. Could return to the bench with Kouassi back from suspension.
CF: Ashley Hatch—A box threat and target player who can press well. Hatch has started the past nine matches for the Spirit and will lead the line again.
Gotham FC Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)
GK: Ann-Katrin Berger—Shortlisted for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, Berger has hardly put a foot wrong since she arrived in April.
LB: Jenna Nighswonger—A surprise benching in the quarterfinal saw head coach Juan Carlos Amoros opt for Mandy Freeman above Nighswonger. Expect Nighswonger to return to the fold despite Gotham's tactical flexibility.
CB: Emily Sonnett—Gotham's most consistent player, has more minutes (2,244) than anyone else.
CB: Tierna Davidson—Shrugged off an injury to make her first start in a month in the Portland quarterfinal. She scored the opening goal in that match, too. Elite defender and set-piece threat.
RB: Jess Carter—Versatile as a center-back or full-back, the England international picked up a yellow card against Portland and was subbed out for Nighswonger.
CM: Nealy Martin—Makes Gotham tick. Covers lots of ground, wins back the ball, and makes quick passes in different positions to move shape around.
CM: Delanie Sheehan—She wasn't fit enough to start against Portland, but came off the bench and provided a moment of magic with the assist for Lavelle's goal. Sheehan could be a bench option once again.
CM: Rose Lavelle—Delivered one of the biggest playoff moments of her career with the last-gasp quarterfinal winner. Lavelle is a difference-maker.
FW: Yazmeen Ryan—Created more chances than any other player in the NWSL during the regular season. Helped create eight shots against Portland and was involved in the passing build-up for Lavelle's goal.
FW: Esther—A quiet showing in the quarterfinal (two shots, 0.1 xG), despite playing 90 minutes. Would be surprising to see Amoros select someone else ahead of her to lead the line.
FW: Ella Stevens—Always lively, even in a wider role. With Esther in the middle, Stevens showed relentless energy and skill as a creator rather than a finisher. The Portland quarterfinal was the first playoff win of her career.