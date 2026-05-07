‘We Have to Speed Up’—Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Provides Key Update on Relocation Rumors

VANCOUVER—Vancouver Whitecaps CEO and Sporting Director Axel Schuster is choosing to remain hopeful about the club’s future in Canada, despite the swirling concerns and rumors about relocation.

“I am concerned,” Schuster told reporters in an hour-long roundtable on Wednesday, following reports of an offer from Grant Gustavson, the son of Kentucky billionaire Tamara Gustavson, which includes the intention of moving the club to Las Vegas. “That doesn’t mean that I’m not also hopeful that we will find the solution. I understand that everyone is concerned, but no one has to think that something is already done.”

“There’s no deadline,” he added. “[But] we have to speed up to find the solutions, or to get, at least, to the point to see what is the best that we can get in certain categories.”

The 52-year-old Whitecaps—one of North America’s oldest active clubs—have been on the market in the public realm since December 2024 and have been seeking a sale in the background for much longer. No Vancouver buyer has stepped up, despite over 100 groups showing interest, until potentially now.

While Schuster addressed reporters Wednesday morning, British Columbia Jobs and Economic Growth Minister Ravi Kahlon, who is the primary handler on the Whitecaps file for the Provincial government, revealed that a local group had come forward hours later.

“We just had a group that reached out to us, that’s been organizing, apparently, for a few weeks to put a bid in for the Whitecaps,” Kahlon told reporters.

There are no details yet on the possible local buyer and whether or not they could make a legitimate bid.

Revenue Shortfalls Highlighted

MLS’s representation in Canada could be down to just two teams if the Whitecaps left. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

The primary issue in Vancouver remains a $40 million shortfall between them and what the average MLS side can spend, with the problem at its core being the increase in MLS team operating costs since the Whitecaps were granted expansion in 2009, while revenues have remained relatively flat.

Few MLS clubs are understood to be profitable or breaking even, despite lofty valuations. Chief among the shortfalls for Vancouver is the agreement with BC Place, the government-owned and crown corporation-operated venue.

The Whitecaps earn only 12% of matchday revenue—compared to other teams and leagues making nearly 100% for owning their venues—hampering the potential of matchday earnings, despite 19-straight games of over 20,000 fans and a recent turnout of over 27,500.

In addition to a more lucrative BC Place agreement, the Whitecaps need a new soccer-specific stadium—and have a one-year Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Vancouver, signed in December 2025, for a stadium at nearby Hastings Park. However, that project is increasingly unlikely to come to fruition without a new owner willing to take on the Forbes-estimated club value of $445 million, in addition to the new stadium costs.

Problems Beyond BC Place

The current situation at BC Place hampers the Vancouver Whitecaps. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Schuster highlighted issues beyond the stadium as well, listing other factors hampering the club’s position, including in-venue partnerships, corporate partnerships and efficient spending.

“This isn’t an easy problem to solve,” he said. “If it were an easy problem to solve, we probably would have solved it...Even a new stadium, it's like the same discussion we have with BC Place, it can’t solve everything.”

While Vancouver cannot draw on private sports gambling or private healthcare, as its U.S. counterparts can, due to local regulations, there remain several options to increase sponsorships.

Local commercial interest has improved in recent months, and the club is working through a checklist of roughly 30 marketing categories and further subcategories to open itself to any price point—all while battling for sponsorship dollars with the local sports behemoth, the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.

Schuster confirmed that there have been several meetings between himself, two of the four-person Whitecaps ownership group, provincial officials and top-end MLS executives, with MLS Vice President Charles Altchek set to visit the city next week for further meetings.

He also insisted that the club has not asked for any public funds and remains steadfast in keeping tickets at an affordable price point.

Sporting Side Remains Healthy, Save The Caps Movement Vital

The Vancouver Whitecaps are near the top of the Supporters’ Shield table amid relocation concerns. | Vancouver Whitecaps

While the struggles continue off the pitch, the team is thriving on the field, sitting second in the Western Conference ahead of this week’s matchup against the leading San Jose Earthquakes.

That form has nurtured the club’s hope, with the team's following and energy at a fever pitch. At the same time, Schuster confirmed that the murky future has not clouded any player negotiations, with several inking recent deals beyond 2026.

“The energy that comes from this team...it makes it makes it easier for everyone,” Schuster said. “You feel this energy, and you get that energy and being meaningful and winning, and having so many people love the club, excited about the club, it helps.”

The recent surge in the Save the Caps initiative from Whitecaps supporters has also heightened the situation’s urgency and turned previously unaware eyes to the team, putting it in the global spotlight and in front of potential buyers through a protest at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver and through the push of fellow MLS supporters’ groups.

“Without somebody else, other stakeholders, helping us, we are not able to get to the next step,” Schuster added. “We are open for all solutions, from A, B, C, D, all the way to X and Y...And now that is more real because there is a Z solution,” with Z being the Vegas offer.

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