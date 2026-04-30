Official ‘Las Vegas Buyer’ Adds New Twist to Vancouver Whitecaps’ Relocation Saga

A formal bid to buy the Vancouver Whitecaps and relocate the team to Las Vegas has reportedly been made to Major League Soccer.

Uncertainty has clouded the Western Conference side since 2024, when the team was put up for sale. Despite looking for a buyer committed to keeping the team in Vancouver, no progress has been made, leaving Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster’s “Plan Z” of relocation the most likely option, given the team’s lease with BC Place expires at the end of the 2026 season.

Fans have heavily fought against the moving the club out of Vancouver, staging “Save The Caps” protests, but their worst fears suddenly have come to life. The Athletic report Grant Gustavson, the son of Kentucky billionaire Tamara Gustavson, submitted an official offer to buy the team, with the intention of moving the Whitecaps to Las Vegas.

The bid comes after a committee of MLS owners met earlier this month to discuss the team’s future. A move to Sin City was reportedly the “chief option” discussed—and now the talks are becoming a reality.

Gustavson’s Group Keeps Tight-Lipped on Whitecaps Proposal

Vancouver Whitecaps could be relocated to Las Vegas. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Gustavson, who lives in Las Vegas, is leading a group of investors intent on bringing the MLS outfit to Nevada. The group released the following statement regarding its bid, per The Athletic:

“Las Vegas is known the world over as a welcoming destination for millions of people each year and has a growing, passionate community of soccer fans. An investor group, led by Grant Gustavson, submitted a bid for consideration to the MLS League Office.

“The investment group will privately finance this endeavor and is not connected to any of the recently announced arena ideas in Las Vegas. In the coming weeks and months, we look forward to the opportunity to share more, however, out of respect for the league’s deliberations and community stakeholders, we are refraining from sharing details of our proposal.

“We look forward to continuing to work for a positive outcome for the game, the fans, the league and Las Vegas.”

Although the specifics of the proposal are largely unknown, The Athletic report building a soccer-specific stadium in Las Vegas is part of the offer.

What the Bid Means for the Whitecaps

MLS’s representation in Canada could be down to just two teams. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Should the league ultimately accept Gustavson’s offer, the Whitecaps would become the first MLS club in 20 years to relocate. The last time a formal move occurred, the San Jose Earthquakes became the Houston Dynamo in 2006.

Two years later, San Jose joined the league as an expansion team, bringing MLS soccer back to the region. The Whitecaps could be forced to take a similar path if they do indeed make the move to the United States and get rebranded.

Except securing an expansion bid is now wildly expensive; it cost San Diego FC $500 million to join the league in 2023.

In the meantime, the Whitecaps have to continue on with their season as if there isn’t potentially a massive upheaval coming their way. The club sits second in the Western Conference and is eyeing redemption after finishing as the MLS Cup runners-up last season.

One thing is for certain, though; fans will fight tooth and nail against relocation, which would take only three Canadian clubs in MLS down to two.

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