Welcome to Wrexham: How Much Money Wrexham Makes from FX Documentary Ahead of Season Five Release

The fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on May 14, 2026, with two episodes released.

The latest series will follow the Wrexham men’s first team through its first season back in the EFL Championship since 1982, the highest level the club has played at in its 162-year history, while the women’s side searches for its first-ever Welsh league title.

Welcome to Wrexham has been a huge success, not only because of the incredible sporting story it has followed, but also through emotional storytelling and the loyal local community it has showcased to the rest of the world. The docuseries has won 10 Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and helped the North Wales club establish itself as a global brand.

The Red Dragons will never be able to ignore the role money has played in their rise from non-league soccer to the second tier of English soccer, but how much money does Wrexham make from the show? Sports Illustrated takes a look.

How Much Money Wrexham Makes From Welcome to Wrexham

Manager Phil Parkinson has been a regular in the show. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham does not earn any money directly from the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries, but it benefits from the global exposure that has helped land huge commercial deals.

In the latest financial results covering the 2024–25 season, when the Red Dragons secured promotion to the EFL Championship, Wrexham posted a turnover of $45.05 million. Before the Hollywood takeover, the club’s revenue was recorded at $1.55 million as a non-league team.

Compared to other League One sides during the last financial year, the average turnover was $16.91 million, though that figure was inflated by the inclusion of anomalies such as Wrexham and Birmingham City, which recorded an even larger turnover of $49.31 million. Club sources suggest turnover for Wrexham’s first season back in the Championship will land somewhere around $65 million, a figure that will be confirmed when results are released next year.

The biggest benefit from Welcome to Wrexham is how attractive it has made the club to sponsors. Not only is there a direct association with Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, but the docuseries also provides another massive platform for companies to promote their businesses beyond traditional match broadcasts.

In the latest financial results, sponsorship revenue increased to $23.46 million, with even greater figures expected now that the club is a division higher. For comparison, a typical League One club would earn somewhere in the region of $2.7 million from sponsorships.

It is not only the money tied to these deals that has been transformative for the club, but also the caliber of the partnerships, which have given Wrexham enormous global visibility. United Airlines has served as the front-of-shirt sponsor, with Meta Quest on the back of the jersey. HP sponsored the sleeves, while Betty Buzz became the training gear partner and Gatorade the official drinks partner. STōK Cold Brew Coffee has held the stadium naming rights. As Wrexham has climbed through the divisions, the club has been able to attract even bigger companies and command larger sponsorship fees.

Earlier this year, Chris Bagnall, founder of the Transmission marketing agency, revealed that Welcome to Wrexham was the key reason HP became involved with the club.

“At the time, HP was a client of ours and we were looking at ways to bring its SMB (small and medium business) story to life in a more interesting, human way,” he told The Drum. “In a strategy meeting, the conversation veered into one about Welcome to Wrexham. The football club was one of the world’s most famous challenger brands at the time—the SMB of the soccer world, if you will.

“Suddenly, everything clicked. Before we knew it, we were on the phone to the club’s advisors, arranging a meeting with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham’s next home game.”

Welcome to Wrexham has also dramatically increased global awareness of the club, with millions now recognizing it as an international brand. Although that impact is difficult to quantify, the latest financial results showed that 57.7% of the club’s revenue came from North America. Wrexham also played a sold-out preseason tour in Australia and New Zealand last summer. A large portion of that growth came through the club’s record $6.84 million in retail income.

Welcome to Wrexham Renewed for Three More Seasons

Welcome to Wrexham became a fan-favorite in the United States. | Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Even before the release of season five, Welcome to Wrexham had already been renewed for three additional seasons. That commitment is a major endorsement of the project’s longevity in North Wales and should give the Red Dragons even more leverage when negotiating sponsorship deals this summer.

“It is such a statement of success and intent from the Walt Disney Company, and that has been really important to us, because it allows us to demonstrate ... streamers being what they are, they do not always release all of the data, so you never know exactly who is watching or how many people are watching,” co-chairman Rob McElhenney told Collider Interviews.

“You can feel it anecdotally when you walk around; I get more people talking to me about Wrexham all over the world than anything else I have ever done, but you do not know exactly how many people are watching.

“When Walt Disney comes out and says, ‘We want to buy three more seasons of the show,’ that is a pretty good indication that people are watching. That means sponsors, revenue dollars, and other fans are going to look at us and say it is not just these two clowns claiming the club is a success—it is the full weight and force of the Disney machine agreeing.”

How to Watch Welcome to Wrexham Season Five

Region Platform USA FX, Hulu Canada FX, Disney+, Apple TV+, FXNOW Canada United Kingdom Disney+ Australia Disney+

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