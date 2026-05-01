Welcome to Wrexham Season 5: Release Date, Episode Guide, How to Watch

Welcome to Wrexham is back for a fifth season and promises to be arguably the best one yet.

The award-winning docuseries has followed the club during its remarkable rise under Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, which has taken in a rise from non-League to the second tier of professional soccer in just three years.

Welcome to Wrexham has been a huge success, not only thanks to the incredible sporting story it has followed, but also through emotional storytelling and the loyal local community it has showcased to the rest of the world in such an open and honest way.

The latest series will follow the Wrexham men’s first team across their first season back in the EFL Championship since 1982, the highest level the club has ever played at in its 162-year history, while the women’s side goes in search of its first-ever Welsh League title.

No matter what happens, the show has already been renewed for three more seasons, which will follow the Red Dragons on their continued rise through 2029.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5: Release Date

Wrexham are one of three teams in the race for the final playoff position. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on May 14, 2026, with two episodes released. There will then be weekly releases of one episode over the following six weeks.

The FX series, which has won 10 Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, will run until June 25, 2026. Although there are details about the first two episodes already, the series hasn’t been completed yet, with the EFL Championship season reaching its finale.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5: How to Watch

Region Platform USA FX, Hulu Canada FX, Disney+, Apple TV+, FXNOW Canada United Kingdom Disney+ Australia Disney+

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 premieres in May 2026 and will be broadcast weekly on FXX at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Following the initial broadcast, U.S. viewers can stream the episodes anytime on Hulu.

As in the U.S., Season 5 of Welcome to Wrexham will air weekly on FX in Canada. All episodes can also be streamed on Disney+ Canada, as well as on Apple TV+ and FXNOW Canada.

The only way to watch the documentary series in the U.K. is by subscribing to the Disney+ streaming service. That is also the case for viewers in Australia.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5: Episode Guide

Rob Mac (L) and Ryan Reynolds (R) have cast the spotlight Wrexham and the community. | The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Episode 1

Title: “The Heart of Wrexham”

“The Heart of Wrexham” Release: May 14, 2026

May 14, 2026 Bio: In a tough new league with a mostly new squad, Wrexham fans and co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds try to keep the focus on what makes Wrexham “Wrexham.”

Episode 2

Title: “Joey Jones”

“Joey Jones” Release: May 14, 2026

May 14, 2026 Bio: The team struggles to stay out of the relegation zone as the town honors the legacy of Joey Jones, one of Wrexham’s footballing legends.

Remaining Episodes Release Dates

Episode No. Release Date 3 May 21, 2026 4 May 28, 2026 5 June 4, 2026 6 June 11, 2026 7 June 18, 2026 8 June 25, 2026

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Preview Season 5

Speaking ahead of the release of Welcome to Wrexham Season 5, co-chairmen Reynolds and Mac spoke of their honor in bringing the Wrexham story to a worldwide audience.

“We’ve earned the trust of the town, and the reward is that the people are incredibly forthcoming when it comes to the doc,” Reynolds told ABC. “They really share their hearts and their stories in a vulnerable way because they know the story will be told responsibly and that we are here to listen and share their story.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Mac, who added: “I feel a profound responsibility to the town and to the club to be honest, to point a spotlight and a camera in their direction. It has been a great honor for us. To be rewarded in the way that we have is incredible, but it is not us: it is the doc team and the members of that town who open themselves up.”

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