Weston McKennie ‘Settles’ Uncertain Juventus Future—And World Cup Repercussions Beckon

U.S. men’s national team star Weston McKennie is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Question marks have loomed over the midfielder’s future in Turin as his current contract—set to expire at the end of the season—winds down. It was unclear whether there was a place for McKennie with the Serie A giants while under the leadership of Igor Tudor.

Yet his resurgence under new boss Luciano Spalletti has seemingly accelerated talks over a new deal. ESPN report McKennie is set to sign a contract extension with Juventus that will keep him with the Bianconeri through 2030.

Teams from Italy, Spain, the U.S. and England were “monitoring” the 27-year-old, but they could not persuade McKennie away from his home in Turin.

McKennie’s Resurgence at Juventus Is Great News for USMNT

Weston McKennie has found the back of the net five times in 2026. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Two summers ago, McKennie was heavily criticized for his performances at the 2024 Copa América. The American was out of shape, uncharacteristically sloppy on the ball and generally off the pace of the game.

There were even talks of McKennie potentially losing his place in the XI as the USMNT reached a low point after crashing out of the tournament in the group stage on home soil. Fast forward to 2026 and the midfielder is in the form of his life and now nearing a long-term deal with one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Since the new year kicked off, McKennie has recorded eight goal contributions, double the amount he had in the first four months of the season. He also continues to show his versatility, featuring in central midfield, at fullback, on the wing and even as a center forward under Spalletti.

McKennie’s impressive spell in Europe is exactly what USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will want to see from one of his key players. The midfielder fuels the team’s engine and is the best player in red, white and blue at transitioning the ball from defense to attack. Combined with his recent offensive output, the Juventus man is one of the most well-rounded players for the Stars and Stripes ... now he just has to prove it.

Real Test for McKennie Comes at the 2026 World Cup

Weston McKennie has a lot to prove this summer. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Finding success at the club level is all well and good, but McKennie will ultimately be judged on his performance at this summer’s World Cup. If he once again falters on the big stage for the USMNT, he will come under intense fire, and a new contract at Juventus will not ease the scrutiny.

McKennie is one of the few established players that has yet to be truly ingratiated into Pochettino’s new system. In 2025, the 27-year-old only made four appearances under the new boss—and two came nearly 12 months ago during the Concacaf Nations League.

McKennie missed the Gold Cup, as well as the September and November international windows. When the Stars and Stripes found their grove to close out the year with two victories over Paraguay and Uruguay, the midfielder was back in Italy.

The upcoming March international break will be the first time McKennie tries to fit in with Pochettino’s best XI for World Cup tune-up matches against Belgium and Portugal. The pressure will be on the American to reintroduce himself as an integral player in the Argentine’s plans or else his shiny new contract will be only consolation as the World Cup looms.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS