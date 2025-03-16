What Do Teams Get for Winning the Carabao Cup?
The winners of the Carabao Cup take home much more than just a piece of silverware.
All eyes will be on Liverpool and Newcastle United as the two teams face off in the Carabao Cup final. The Reds come into the fixture with the most Carabao Cups in history and a 15-point lead atop the Premier League standings. They also are looking to lift the trophy in back-to-back seasons.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are desperate to end their 70-year trophy drought. The Magpies came close to winning the Carabao Cup in 2023, but could not get past Manchester United in the final. If they want to finally win their first ever Carabao Cup, they will have to do what so few English clubs have done this season—defeat Liverpool.
The side that secures the victory at Wembley Stadium will secure the trophy, along with two other prizes.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Do Teams Get for Winning the Carabao Cup?
The team that wins the Carabao Cup takes home £100,000 ($130,000). The prize money is an added bonus for the club also adding the piece of silverware to its trophy cabinet.
The champions also get a spot in the UEFA Conference League playoff round next season. Should the winner already qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League through their Premier League finish, then the spot will go to the highest-placed side not already qualified for either European competition.
As the league leaders, Liverpool already have a spot in the Champions League next season. Newcastle, however, might need the automatic route to a European competition should they fall down the standings in the remaining months of their 2024–25 Premier League campaign.
How Much Money Do the Carabao Cup Runners-Up Make?
The Carabao Cup runners-up are still awarded £50,000 ($65,000). The sum is half what the winners get, but it is still a substantial consolation prize.
Unlike the winners, the second-place team does not qualify for any UEFA competition next season.