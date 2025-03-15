How to Watch the Carabao Cup Final in the USA: TV and Streaming Guide
Liverpool and Newcastle United are set to clash in the 2025 Carabao Cup final in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
Silverware is on the line when Liverpool take on Newcastle this weekend. The two sides previously met twice in the Premier League this season, but now they will face off in the Carabao Cup final.
The Reds come into the match as the favorites despite their early exit from the Champions League on Tuesday. Arne Slot's men are well on their way to lifting the Premier League title and could add another trophy to their cabinet with a victory against the Magpies.
Newcastle, though, have their sights set on winning their first Carabao Cup after coming up short in 2023 against Manchester United. With some of the best goalscorers in England, including Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak, taking center stage at Wembley, fans across the globe will not want to miss out on the exciting fixture.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Newcastle United Kick-off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 16
- Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 4 wins
- Newcastle United: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Liverpool 2–0 Newcastle United (Feb. 26, 2025) – Premier League
How to Watch the Carabao Cup Final in the USA: TV & Streaming Guide
Fans in the United States can watch the Carabao Cup final on Paramount+. The streaming platform is the only way to catch Liverpool take on Newcastle.
Those who already have an active subscription to Paramount+ can watch the game free of charge. Paramount+ also offers every Champions League, Europa League and Conference League match this season. The platform is the home of Serie A coverage in the United States as well.
The Carabao Cup final will not air on TV in the United States.