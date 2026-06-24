What Does a Director of Football Do? Wrexham Consider Historic Hire This Summer

Wrexham plan to hire a Director of Football this summer as the club looks to strengthen its soccer operations in pursuit of a place in the Premier League.

The Red Dragons secured the best finish in club history with a seventh-place finish in the Championship, ending the season just two points behind Hull City, which claimed the final playoff spot.

Wrexham always intended to add a Director of Football during their rise through the divisions and have now decided the time is right to make a possible appointment.

As part of the club’s training ground redevelopment this summer, Wrexham unveiled plans for a “Football Director” to have a dedicated office at the Colliers Park facility, alongside offices for the manager, coaches, analysts and operations manager.

Wrexham appointed Mark Swales as Director of Women’s Football in October 2025 and are now aiming to appoint its inaugural Director of Men’s Football.

What Does a Director of Football Do?

A Director of Football is a senior executive responsible for overseeing a club’s sporting strategy and serving as a link between the boardroom and the first-team coaching staff. The position is also commonly referred to as a Sporting Director, with the title often being the only distinction between the two roles.

At Wrexham, that would mean working closely with Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff on a daily basis while maintaining regular communication with club directors acting on behalf of Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds.

In simple terms, the Director of Football’s role is to streamline decision-making and allow others within the club to focus on their areas of expertise. The position typically carries overall responsibility for the sporting side of the organization, ensuring continuity regardless of who the manager is or which players are in the squad. Critics of the model argue that a Director of Football can reduce the authority and influence traditionally held by a first-team manager.

The responsibilities of a Director of Football vary from club to club, and many organizations operate without one. However, they commonly lead player recruitment, contract negotiations and long-term sporting planning. They are often responsible for establishing an identity and style of play and ensuring those principles are implemented throughout every level of the club.

Role Personnel Chairman Rob Mac, Ryan Reynolds Directors Kaleen Allyn, Humphrey Ker, Shaun Harvey, Caroline Hutchinson, Thayer Joyce, George Dewey, Ricky Engelberg, Lee Solomon Chief Executive Officer Michael Williamson Chief Financial Officer Mark Smith Chief Business & Communications Officer Rob Faulkner Chief of Staff Tina Roberts Strategy & Projects Director Aidan Miller

They also play a key role in managerial appointments, helping determine whether a coaching change is necessary and often leading the search for a replacement.

Another major responsibility is overseeing all sporting departments. This includes ensuring that scouting, data analysis, sports science and performance staff are aligned with the club’s long-term strategy. While they are generally less involved in the day-to-day operation of the academy, Directors of Football are responsible for ensuring the right development pathways are in place so that talented players can progress from the youth setup to the first team.

One criticism of the structure is that it can blur accountability. When a signing fails to perform, debate often follows over whether the player was an unsuitable recruitment choice or whether the head coach failed to get the best out of the resources available.

There can also be issues surrounding clarity and communication. If a Director of Football maintains a low public profile, the first-team manager may still be left answering questions about transfers and the club’s long-term strategy, despite no longer having ultimate responsibility for those areas.

For that reason, a strong working relationship between the Director of Football and the head coach is essential to the success of any soccer club.

What Would a Director of Football Mean for Wrexham?

Parkinson could lose some of his power at Wrexham. | MB Media/Getty Images

Throughout the club’s rise from the National League, a number of key figures have effectively shared many of the responsibilities typically associated with a Director of Football, despite no one officially holding the role.

The arrival of a Director of Football could also alter the balance of power within the club. While manager Parkinson would remain a central figure in footballing decisions and continue to have significant input, he may no longer have the final say on every major sporting matter. Instead, the Director of Football would be tasked with making decisions based on the club’s long-term interests and overall strategy.

In recent years, Wrexham’s transfer committee has been led by chief executive Michael Williamson alongside Shaun Harvey, Les Reed, Humphrey Ker and Parkinson, with the manager traditionally having the final approval on transfer decisions. It will be fascinating to see whether that dynamic changes, as Directors of Football are often given ultimate authority over recruitment strategy and major sporting decisions.

Although Parkinson remains highly regarded by the club’s owners, a Director of Football would also be responsible for advising on the managerial position and assessing whether the club has the right person to lead its long-term project. There is no indication whatsoever that Parkinson’s position is under threat, but it is worth noting that any future decisions regarding the manager would likely be shaped by the recommendations of the club’s new appointment.

Ultimately, Wrexham’s plans to hire a Director of Football feel like the next stage in the club’s evolution from a lower-league success story into one of the most recognizable brands in world soccer.

Many of the individuals who played key roles in the Red Dragons’ rise have helped establish the foundations for future growth, but Wrexham’s ambitions extend far beyond promotion. The club is determined not only to reach the Premier League but also to build the infrastructure and leadership necessary to establish itself there for the long term.

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