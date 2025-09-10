What Is Lamine Yamal’s Rating in EA Sports FC 26?
Lamine Yamal’s sublime 2024–25 season saw his stock rise not only in real life, but also in the virtual world with the EA Sports FC franchise.
This year’s version of the game played by both soccer and video game fans all over the world is set to be released later in the month. The ratings of the top 26 men’s and women’s players in the game were revealed ahead of release with Yamal making his first appearance amongst the world’s best.
The teenager built on an exciting 2023–24 season and delivered an exceptional campaign during Hansi Flick’s opening act as Barcelona manager. Yamal led La Liga in assists and spent the vast majority of the past year going viral for his magical moments on the pitch, which helped guide the Catalans to a domestic treble.
With Yamal continuing his meteoric rise to becoming one of the best players in the world, it was obvious that he merited a major boost in FC 26.
Only seven players in the world have a higher base rating than Yamal. Still, he shares the same rating as Barça teammates Raphinha and Pedri, as well as another 11 players including Real Madrid rival Vinícius Júnior.
The Spain and Barcelona star is the second best rated right winger in the game, only behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who has a 91 rating overall, making him the best player in the game alongside Kylian Mbappé.
Although he’s still got a ways to go to become the best player in EA Sports FC, no other U–20 player cracked the top 26 list.
Check out Yamal’s individual attributes in EA Sports FC 26 below:
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
85
81
86
90
23
What Was Lamine Yamal’s Rating in EA Sports FC 25?
Yamal broke out during 2023–24 and was the shining light of a Barcelona side that finished the season trophy-less. Still, he showed incredible potential and stole the show during the 2024 Euros, playing a crucial role in Spain’s title.
But Yamal reached another level a season ago, and that’s reflected in almost all of his attributes getting a substantial boost. His overall rating also skyrocketed, seeing as he was just an 81 overall in EA Sports FC 25.
Here’s Yamal’s numbers from last year’s game compared to his new ones:
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
82 (+3)
75 (+6)
76 (+10)
82 (+8)
23
Everything but Yamal’s defensive attribute saw an increase, with his 10-point passing attribute boost being the most significant.
He might not be there yet, but another great season could see him become the highest-rated player in the game next year, or at the very least crack the 90 overall barrier.