What MLS Divisions Could Look Like As League-Sweeping Changes Loom—Report
The new era of Major League Soccer is coming into focus, with the world’s largest first division hoping to elevate the level of competition to that of Europe’s top leagues, while also maintaining parity and rivalry.
According to The Athletic, MLS will introduce five divisions in 2027 as part of sweeping changes to the league, which are headlined by a shift to a winter-based schedule to align with the top European leagues.
Although no formal announcement has been made on the divisional setup, reports suggest that it would split entirely from the Western and Eastern Conferences, emphasizing some of the league’s most prominent rivalries, while abandoning others.
The format would see teams play opponents within their division twice, home and away, while facing other opponents once, regardless of location. In the current two-conference setup, teams can go years without facing each other.
As for the MLS Cup playoffs, the final decision has not been made. However, a qualifying structure with higher and lower seeds, which would give the higher seeds a second opportunity to qualify if they lose the first game, is being considered. How those teams would be determined remains undecided as well.
Here’s how MLS could look once it shifts to divisions.
Cascadia and Rocky Mountains Division
- Portland Timbers
- Seattle Sounders
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids
Grouping several teams from the current Western Conference, this division is headlined by the Cascadia Cup rivalries among the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders, and Vancouver Whitecaps, which date back to the 1970s. In addition, the Rocky Mountain Cup matchup between Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids also continues.
The odd team in is the San Jose Earthquakes, who would bid farewell to their California rivals, LAFC, LA Galaxy and San Diego FC, in favor of joining Cascadia and Rocky Mountain foes. The Earthquakes, despite having the California Clásico against the Galaxy, have often matched up with Vancouver in MLS Rivalry Week slates, with Portland and Seattle clashing in one of the league’s most ferocious rivalries.
Overall, this division would maintain two of MLS’s Rivalry Cups and create a fairer competition for the Cascadia Cup in particular. At the same time, the Earthquakes would still match up with their California foes once in the season, further increasing the allure of those rivalries.
California and Texas Division
- LA Galaxy
- LAFC
- San Diego FC
- Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo
- FC Dallas
The California and Texas divisions would stand out as among the best in MLS in terms of potential travel and rivalries. It features one of the world’s best derby matches, El Tráfico between LAFC and the LA Galaxy, as well as the Copa Tejas rivalry matchups between Texas foes Austin FC, Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas.
While San Diego FC has yet to establish a heated rivalry with the other clubs, their inclusion makes plenty of sense. Plus, their first-year success sets the stage for them to be competitive with some of the league’s most ambitious franchises.
Midwest Division
- Chicago Fire
- Minnesota United
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew
The only division that would merge current Eastern and Western Conference teams is the Midwest division. It could create new rivalries while continuing to elevate the Hell is Real Derby between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew, as well as the burgeoning battle between St. Louis CITY SC and FC Cincinnati.
With the dearth of teams in the middle United States, travel would still be significant in this division, albeit a lot less than the current array of flights the teams take across the league’s current format.
Unlike the two divisions on the West Coast, there is no team blatantly out of place in this setup.
Northeast Division
- CF Montreal
- Toronto FC
- New England Revolution
- Red Bull New York
- New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union
A Northeast Division setup would be the most travel-friendly in MLS, with short flights or potential train or bus rides available to clubs regardless of destination. The setup would maintain the Hudson River Derby between Red Bull New York and New York City FC, as well as the Canadian Classique between CF Montréal and Toronto FC.
The Canadian teams would also continue to play Vancouver once in MLS each year, as they do in the current setup, and face potential clashes in the Canadian Championship.
Outside of the two rivalry matches, the New England Revolution would have a chance to spark more contentious matches with other clubs. The Philadelphia Union would also battle several other teams closer to their financial status.
With every team having different roster-building methods in the past and a history with certain opponents, this would be a well-balanced and entertaining section of MLS.
Southeast Division
- D.C. United
- Nashville SC
- Atlanta United
- Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami
- Orlando City
This is the division Lionel Messi could be playing in if he remains committed to his current contract with Inter Miami through the 2027–28 season, and it would feature several of the league's most vibrant crowds as well as burgeoning rivalry matches.
Inter Miami and Orlando City have yet to hit their full stride, but the Florida foes could intensify their derby at any point. Meanwhile, Atlanta United, Charlotte FC and Nashville SC would bring some of the best atmospheres in MLS to the forefront, especially with clashes against one another.
The tough team out could be D.C. United, given their lack of success and seeming ambition in recent years, as well as dipping crowds at Audi Field. However, they will have a chance to turn things around before going head-to-head with some of the Southeastern powers.