What’s Next for Paul Mullin After Wrexham Return?

Paul Mullin will report for pre-season training with Wrexham this summer after his loan deal with Bradford City came to an end.

The 31-year-old remains a firm fan favorite in North Wales and was the poster boy of their rise from non-league soccer after Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds completed their takeover. Mullin scored a staggering 110 goals in 170 competitive appearances and has been part of all three promotion-winning squads under manager Phil Parkinson.

Mullin’s impact went far beyond what he did on the pitch, though. The striker became a household name thanks to his scoring exploits and his starring role in the FX documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which highlighted his likable personality and strong family values.

He played a pivotal role in the promotions from both the National League and League Two, but made just 17 appearances when they were promoted from League One. Mullin didn’t feature once during the club’s first season back in the Championship, instead spending it on loan with both Wigan Athletic and Bradford City.

Mullin has one year left on his Wrexham contract and will be duty-bound to report for initial pre-season tests this summer before a final decision is made on his future.

What’s Next for Paul Mullin

Paul Mullin has never played a game at Championship level. | News Images/IMAGO

Although many fans would love to see Mullin given a chance in the Championship next season, it already feels like the end is in sight for his time at Wrexham.

Mullin was a prolific goalscorer in the National League and League Two, but was unable to have as much impact over the past two seasons. He underwent back surgery in the summer of 2024 and made just 17 appearances as the club secured promotion from League One.

Phil Parkinson decided a higher caliber of striker was required for their first Championship season in 43 years, with Mullin loaned to League One side Wigan Athletic. He scored five goals in 26 appearances for the Latics before his deal was cut short in January, and he moved to divisional rivals Bradford City instead. Again, he made just nine appearances during the loan spell and was left out of their matchday squad for the last six matches of the season as they lost in the League One playoffs to Stockport County.

Mullin spoke of his disappointment at being loaned out last summer and reiterated his frustration when he moved to Bradford earlier in the year. “It [the lack of game time] was sort of out of the blue, after everything that I’ve done, and then getting surgery,” he said at the time. “I’m never going to accept it, what happened, because it’s something that I find quite tough, but that’s football and you move on.”

The Wrexham hero also insisted he had “nothing to prove” given his huge success in North Wales, while he also felt he was never given the backing to play regularly after he underwent back surgery. A year earlier, he missed the start of the League Two promotion season after suffering a punctured lung and four broken ribs during a preseason victory over Manchester United U21s, but still managed to score 24 league goals.

Paul Mullin’s Wrexham Record Per Season

Value 21–22 22–23 23–24 24–25 25–26 Appearances 44 53 43 32 0 Matches started 43 52 38 12 0 Goals scored 32 47 26 5 0 Division National League National League League Two League One Championship

With such an impressive track record for the club, it is easy to see why Mullin would back himself to still score goals at the Championship level when fully fit and given a run in the team. However, having scored only 10 goals in 75 League One appearances during his career, it seems implausible that Mullin would be given another opportunity in the Championship next season.

Parkinson prioritized Championship experience when he signed Kieffer Moore, Nathan Broadhead, and Josh Windass last summer, with promotion hero Sam Smith given a chance to prove himself at a higher level. Wrexham also added Bailey Cadamarteri to their squad in the January window and are expected to be in the market for another forward this summer. That could leave Mullin as low as seventh-choice.

Another exit appears certain this summer, one that will effectively be permanent either way. Mullin could be available for a nominal fee to any club that can match his wage demands, or he could be sent on another season-long loan move until the expiration of his contract next summer. It might even suit all parties if a mutual termination is agreed, just as Ollie Palmer agreed to a mutual termination last year before signing a two-year deal with Swindon Town.

Mullin has nothing to prove to Wrexham fans, but he might never get the chance to prove himself in the Championship.

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