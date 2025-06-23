What Real Madrid Need to Qualify for Club World Cup Knockout Stages
The Xabi Alonso era has kicked off in the United States, although there’s been a sense of familiarity surrounding Los Blancos at the Club World Cup.
With the new manager in the job for a mere matter of weeks, a distinct overhaul from the laissez-faire approach overseen by Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t yet manifested in difficult conditions, but there have been bright sparks, no doubt.
Despite South America’s supremacy at the tournament and Madrid’s own vulnerabilities, Alonso’s men remain one of the favorites to triumph in New Jersey next month. However, the Spanish behemoths aren’t yet guaranteed a spot in the round of 16.
Here’s what they require on Matchday 3 of the group stage to book their place in the knockouts.
Club World Cup Group H Table
Pos.
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Diff.
Points
1.
Real Madrid
2
1
1
0
+2
4
2.
Salzburg
2
1
1
0
+1
4
3.
Al Hilal
2
0
2
0
0
2
4.
Pachuca
2
0
0
2
-3
0
How Real Madrid Can Finish Top of Group H
Raul Asencio’s early red card ensured Real Madrid suffered in Charlotte against Pachuca, but a couple of slick attacking sequences helped them into a 2–0 halftime lead before Federico Valverde added a third after the restart. Their 3–1 win and Salzburg’s draw with Al Hilal mean Alonso’s side are top of Group H with a round of fixtures remaining.
They and Salzburg are on four points ahead of their matchup, so a win on Matchday 3 means they’ll advance into the last 16 as group winners.
A draw means they’ll finish above the Austrians and will be enough to top the group if Al Hilal fail to beat Pachuca. If the Saudi side, who held Madrid to a 1–1 draw on Matchday 1, do win, a high-scoring draw (1–1 or higher) for Los Blancos to conclude the group stage will leave them top.
How Real Madrid Can Finish Second in Group H
Madrid, who beat Salzburg 5–2 during the league phase of the 2024–25 Champions League, will qualify for the knockouts should they avoid defeat in their final group game.
They’ll finish as runners-up if Salzburg beat them and the already eliminated Pachuca earn a result against Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal.
If the Saudi champions win and Madrid draw 0–0 with Salzburg, Los Blancos will finish second if Inzaghi’s triumph by three goals or more on Matchday 3.
Who Will Real Madrid Face in the Club World Cup Last 16?
Manchester City and Juventus have already sealed their spots in the knockout phase ahead of their tussle later this week.
Juve currently top the group on goals scored, so a positive result for them against City means they’ll win Group G and face the runners-up of Madrid’s group. Los Blancos could finish in second, but winning the group seems more likely.
As it stands, Madrid would face the Cityzens in the round of 16, but Juve will be their next opponents if the Italians are beaten on Matchday 3, and Alonso’s side defeat Salzburg.