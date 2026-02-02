What Time Does the Transfer Window Close?

A fairly dormant winter is set to spring into life on Deadline Day, as clubs scramble around to ensure their squads are in the best possible shape for the second half of the season.

It’s so far been a window bereft of major sagas, but significant pieces of business have been conducted. Manchester City moved efficiently and rather stealthily to acquire two of the Premier League’s best at their respective positions, Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi, and for the second winter running, they’re set to conclude the window as the Premier League’s biggest spenders.

Heading into Deadline Day, the division’s 20 clubs have combined to spend £325 million ($445 million)—down from last year’s £421 million ($577 million) and way off the £815 million ($1.12 billion) record from 2023.

Still, it’s the English clubs who have once again been the busiest on the continent, and there’s bound to be drama late in the day. The deadline is fast approaching, though.

When Does the Premier League Transfer Window Close?

Arsenal are targeting a short-term replacement for the injured Mikel Merino. | Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

The Premier League’s January transfer window slams shut on Monday, February 2 at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m ET/11 a.m PT). We’ve grown accustomed to Deadline Day concluding a little earlier in the evening on English shores, having previously sat up late into the night for the deadline to arrive.

However, if clubs submit a deal sheet before the 7 p.m. deadline, they’ll have an extra two hours to complete the necessary paperwork and get the transfer over the line.

When Does the Transfer Window Close Across Europe?

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been inactive this winter. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The January transfer window also draws to a close across Europe’s premier divisions on Feb. 2. In Germany, Italy and France, the deadline, like the Premier League, is 7 p.m. GMT.

However, Spanish clubs have until 10.59 p.m. to complete their winter business. In Scotland, meanwhile, the transfer window closes at 11 p.m.

Another market to consider is Türkiye, with Süper Lig clubs having until Feb. 6 to complete their business.

