What Wrexham Need on Final Day of the Season to Keep Playoff Dream Alive

There is plenty at stake on the final day of the EFL Championship season, with Wrexham aiming to keep their hopes of a fourth straight promotion alive.

The Red Dragons enter the weekend sixth, holding the final playoff spot. The top two teams earn automatic promotion to the Premier League, while teams finishing third through sixth compete in the playoffs for the final spot.

Whatever happens, Wrexham have already exceeded expectations, securing the highest league finish in the club’s 162-year history. Phil Parkinson views the campaign as a success regardless of the outcome—but Wrexham remain potentially just four wins from the Premier League.

Here’s what needs to happen.

What Wrexham Need on the Final Day

Place Team Points Goal Difference Goals Scored 6. Wrexham 70 +4 67 7. Hull City 70 +3 68 8. Derby County 69 +9 66

Wrexham, Hull City and Derby County are battling for sixth place. Coventry City have already won the title, while Ipswich Town, Millwall and Middlesbrough are chasing the final automatic promotion spot. Southampton are the only team guaranteed a playoff place.

Wrexham and Hull are level on 70 points, with Wrexham ahead on goal difference. Derby sit one point behind. That means if either Wrexham or Hull win, Derby are out of contention.

The basics are straightforward:

If Wrexham win and Hull drop points, Wrexham finish sixth.

If Wrexham drop points, Hull or Derby can take sixth by matching or improving on their result.

If teams are level on points, standings are decided by goal difference, then goals scored, then head-to-head record.

If both Wrexham and Hull win, Wrexham must match or better Hull’s margin of victory to stay sixth. Hull take the spot if they win by more.

Hull have scored one more goal than Wrexham this season, so goals scored are unlikely to decide it. A rare scenario—such as Wrexham winning 5–3 and Hull winning 3–0—would see Wrexham edge sixth on goals scored.

If the teams finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored, Hull would claim sixth based on head-to-head results.

EFL Championship Tiebreakers

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Head-to-head results

Wins

Away goals

Disciplinary record

Straight red cards

Playoff

What If Wrexham Don’t Win?

Wrexham lost to Coventry City last weekend. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

If Wrexham fail to beat Middlesbrough, they’ll need help elsewhere.

If Hull win, they take sixth.

If both Wrexham and Hull fail to win, Derby can claim sixth with a victory.

If Wrexham and Hull both lose and Derby draw with Sheffield United, Derby would finish sixth thanks to a superior goal difference.

If all three teams lose, goal difference decides it:

If Hull lose by the same or greater margin, Wrexham stay sixth.

If Wrexham lose by more, Hull move into the playoff spot.

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