What’s Next for Wrexham Signing Who Cost $450,000 Per Appearance?

When Wrexham signed Conor Coady last summer, the hope was that they had landed the defensive lynchpin to anchor a fourth straight promotion push. Instead, he made just six appearances.

The Red Dragons paid $2.7 million to trigger his Leicester City release clause, though the Foxes still had to subsidize part of his wages to facilitate the move. As a result, Coady was still being paid by Leicester as they were relegated from the Championship this season.

Coady made 22 Premier League appearances for Leicester during the 2024–25 campaign and was part of England’s squad at the last World Cup. Although his stock had dipped, there was confidence the 33-year-old still had enough to handle the demands of a grueling Championship season.

Wrexham sources said Coady was by far the easiest of the club’s 13 summer signings to complete, with all parties eager to finalize the deal. There was genuine excitement about signing a player of Coady’s caliber and belief that his weaknesses could be masked within a revamped defensive setup. Upon his arrival, Phil Parkinson pointed to his “experience” as the standout quality he would bring to the squad.

What Went Wrong for Coady at Wrexham?

Conor Coady's final Wrexham appearance came in the League Cup loss to Cardiff City. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Coady started Wrexham’s opening match of the season against Southampton and performed well despite the heartbreaking late defeat. He nearly scored in the first half and ended the game with three successful blocks and 10 clearances.

Some defensive frailties emerged in the next two matches as Wrexham lost at home to West Brom and drew with Sheffield Wednesday. The former Wolves captain responded with another strong display in a 2–0 win away at Millwall — a result that has only grown more impressive as the season progressed and one that suited his physical style perfectly.

That accounted for four of his six appearances. In Wrexham’s first game after the September international break, they were overrun by Queens Park Rangers in a damaging 3–1 home defeat. Coady had played every second of the campaign up to that point before being substituted for Nathan Broadhead in the 82nd minute. It proved to be his final league appearance for the club.

Coady did not play another minute across the next 24 league matches and was omitted from the matchday squad entirely for half of them. His final Wrexham appearance came in the humiliating League Cup defeat to Welsh rivals Cardiff City in late October.

The former England international insists there was never any personal issue between himself and Parkinson, only that the Wrexham manager no longer trusted him after a difficult opening stretch. The Red Dragons signed Dom Hyam from Blackburn Rovers on Deadline Day, and he replaced Coady at the heart of the defense for the rest of the season.

Coady may feel he never received a fair second chance in Wrexham’s backline, especially as the defense improved after Hyam’s arrival. Of his six appearances, only two came alongside star defender Callum Doyle, while he never once featured in the same lineup as Hyam.

Lewis Brunt and Max Cleworth partnered him during the opening three league games, while Cleworth and George Thomason lined up alongside him in the League Cup defeat to Cardiff. At times, it felt as though Coady became an easy scapegoat because of his seniority, with Wrexham conceding 10 goals in their opening five matches. He was partly at fault, but he was not solely to blame.

What Next for Conor Coady?

Conor Coady made twice as many appearances for Charlton as he did for Wrexham this season. | Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Conor Coady Wrexham Stats

Metric Value Matches played 6 Minutes played 517 Goals conceded 12 Clean sheets 1 Unused substitute 12 Not selected for matchday squad 12

“When I went there last summer, it was something I really wanted to be a part of, and sometimes I think people look at footballers and think something’s happened,” Coady said earlier this week. “Nothing’s ever personal in football. Sometimes a manager just doesn’t take to you, and I think that was what it was. [But] I’ve got a really good relationship with Phil Parkinson—nothing’s ever happened between us.

“I had a great relationship when I was there, and they were brilliant with me in January when it came to maybe wanting to leave if there was an opportunity. Wrexham is a brilliant, brilliant club, so I can’t sit here now and rule anything out because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Coady joined Charlton Athletic on loan during the winter window, making 12 appearances and scoring once. Almost all of those outings came in defensive midfield—an ironic twist given Wrexham’s season was soon disrupted by injuries to Matty James and Ben Sheaf just weeks after allowing him to leave.

The experienced defender was even handed the captain’s armband on the final day of the season, reflecting the high regard in which he was held during his brief spell at The Valley. It is little surprise Charlton are interested in reuniting with him this summer.

Coady says he has already had a “good conversation” with Charlton manager Nathan Jones about his future and that his time in southeast London had “put a smile back on his face” again.

“I had a tough first half of the season, and a lot of people were writing me off and saying my legs have gone and all that sort of stuff. I think I’ve shown they haven’t,” he added.

“I’ve come [to Charlton], I’ve played central midfield, and I think in every game I’ve played I’ve run between 11 and 12 kilometers. So can we move forward? We’ll see what the summer brings, and we’ll have a chat when the time’s right.”

Even after a difficult season, Coady remains as professional as ever — a reminder of why Wrexham signed him in the first place. His loan spell at Charlton Athletic also underlined the quality he still possesses, albeit for a side that finished 19th in the table rather than one that finished seventh.

He can hold his head high after proving many of his doubters wrong, but it still seems highly unlikely he will change Parkinson’s mind as well.

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