Wrexham’s Promotion Dreams End in Heartbreak on Chaotic Final Day
Wrexham’s bid to qualify for the EFL Championship playoffs ended in heartbreak on Saturday as a 2–2 draw with Middlesbrough left them seventh in the final standings.
Phil Parkinson’s side were in sixth, the final playoff spot, heading into the day, but knew they faced an uphill battle against a Middlesbrough side still hoping to book an automatic promotion spot. The fine margins meant any slip-up could be punished by both Hull City and Derby County.
Middlesbrough took the lead after just four minutes, shortly before Derby took the lead against Sheffield United, dumping Wrexham out of the playoff spots and setting the tone for what would end up being a frantic scramble for sixth.
Wrexham managed to tie things up through Josh Windass after 28 minutes and even looked set to take a lead into half-time thanks to Sam Smith’s powerful header four minutes before the interval, only for David Strelec to tie things up just two minutes later.
Derby ended up tumbling out of the final playoff spot, slumping to a 2–1 defeat to Sheffield United, but it was Hull who ended up proving to be Wrexham’s nemeses as they moved into a 2–1 lead over Norwich City with 20 minutes remaining.
Parkinson responded by setting his side up with two strikers, introducing the towering Kieffer Moore for the finale but, despite their best efforts, there would be no breaking through the Middlesbrough back line.
Nervous fans watched on in hope of a slip-up from Hull, but the Tigers held their nerve and saw out a huge win over Norwich that saw them claim the fourth and final playoff spot.
Hull now join Millwall, Southampton and Middlesbrough in a four-way shoot-out for a spot in the Premier League, with the winner joining champions Coventry City and second-placed Ipswich Town in England’s top flight next season.
As for Wrexham, attention now turns to preparing for another season in the Championship, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s dream of a spot in the Premier League forced to be put on hold for at least one more campaign.
Final Championship Standings
Position
Team
Points
1.
Coventry City
95
2.
Ipswich Town
84
3.
Millwall
83
4.
Southampton
80
5.
Middlesbrough
80
6.
Hull City
73
7.
Wrexham
71
8.
Derby County
69
9.
Norwich City
65
10.
Birmingham City
64
11.
Swansea City
64
12.
Bristol City
62
13.
Sheffield United
60
14.
Preston North End
60
15.
Queens Park Rangers
58
16.
Watford
57
17.
Stoke City
55
18.
Portsmouth
55
19.
Charlton Athletic
53
20.
Blackburn Rovers
52
21.
West Bromwich Albion
51
22.
Oxford United
47
23.
Leicester City
46
24.
Sheffield Wednesday
0
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.