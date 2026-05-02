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Wrexham’s Promotion Dreams End in Heartbreak on Chaotic Final Day

Phil Parkinson’s side failed to keep hold of their spot in the Championship playoffs.
Tom Gott|
A tough end to the season for Wrexham.
A tough end to the season for Wrexham. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham’s bid to qualify for the EFL Championship playoffs ended in heartbreak on Saturday as a 2–2 draw with Middlesbrough left them seventh in the final standings.

Phil Parkinson’s side were in sixth, the final playoff spot, heading into the day, but knew they faced an uphill battle against a Middlesbrough side still hoping to book an automatic promotion spot. The fine margins meant any slip-up could be punished by both Hull City and Derby County.

Middlesbrough took the lead after just four minutes, shortly before Derby took the lead against Sheffield United, dumping Wrexham out of the playoff spots and setting the tone for what would end up being a frantic scramble for sixth.

Wrexham managed to tie things up through Josh Windass after 28 minutes and even looked set to take a lead into half-time thanks to Sam Smith’s powerful header four minutes before the interval, only for David Strelec to tie things up just two minutes later.

Derby ended up tumbling out of the final playoff spot, slumping to a 2–1 defeat to Sheffield United, but it was Hull who ended up proving to be Wrexham’s nemeses as they moved into a 2–1 lead over Norwich City with 20 minutes remaining.

Parkinson responded by setting his side up with two strikers, introducing the towering Kieffer Moore for the finale but, despite their best efforts, there would be no breaking through the Middlesbrough back line.

Nervous fans watched on in hope of a slip-up from Hull, but the Tigers held their nerve and saw out a huge win over Norwich that saw them claim the fourth and final playoff spot.

Hull now join Millwall, Southampton and Middlesbrough in a four-way shoot-out for a spot in the Premier League, with the winner joining champions Coventry City and second-placed Ipswich Town in England’s top flight next season.

As for Wrexham, attention now turns to preparing for another season in the Championship, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s dream of a spot in the Premier League forced to be put on hold for at least one more campaign.

Final Championship Standings

Coventry City
Coventry City were crowned champions. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Position

Team

Points

1.

Coventry City

95

2.

Ipswich Town

84

3.

Millwall

83

4.

Southampton

80

5.

Middlesbrough

80

6.

Hull City

73

7.

Wrexham

71

8.

Derby County

69

9.

Norwich City

65

10.

Birmingham City

64

11.

Swansea City

64

12.

Bristol City

62

13.

Sheffield United

60

14.

Preston North End

60

15.

Queens Park Rangers

58

16.

Watford

57

17.

Stoke City

55

18.

Portsmouth

55

19.

Charlton Athletic

53

20.

Blackburn Rovers

52

21.

West Bromwich Albion

51

22.

Oxford United

47

23.

Leicester City

46

24.

Sheffield Wednesday

0

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Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.

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