When Does the 2026 Championship Summer Transfer Window Open? Wrexham Discover When They Can Buy New Players

The English Football League (EFL) has announced a mid-June start for the 2026 summer transfer window, along with the dates for the next winter transfer window in early 2027.

Wrexham will play their fourth successive season in the EFL after missing out on promotion to the Premier League. The Red Dragons finished seventh in the Championship table, two points behind eventual playoff winners Hull City, who claimed the final playoff spot.

The Welsh club will take plenty of positives from their first season back in the second division in 43 years, though there was still a sense of disappointment after they were unable to get over the line at the end. There is already anticipation that next season will be much more competitive, with three teams relegated from the Premier League set to receive parachute payments.

Phil Parkinson has also admitted Wrexham must “improve” if they are to push for promotion in In 2026–27, while the Championship postseason will expand from four clubs to six, meaning an eighth-place finish will be enough to secure a playoff position.

Here is everything you need to know about the Championship summer transfer window.

When Does the Championship Transfer Window Open?

The EFL has confirmed the dates for the summer and winter transfer windows for the 2026-27 season.

The summer window will open on Monday, June 15, 2026, and close at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.



The winter window will open on Friday, January 1, 2027, and close at 11 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Monday, February 1, 2027.

When Does the 2026-27 Championship Season Start?

The EFL has also confirmed the dates for the 2026-27 Championship season.

The 2026-27 season will begin with Round One of the Carabao Cup over the weekend of August 7-9, before the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, and Sky Bet League Two begin the following weekend of August 14-16.

What Are the Championship Squad Rules?

Wrexham know further improvement is needed in the summer transfer window. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham must comply with Championship squad rules as they plan their summer transfer activity.

Every club in the division must register a maximum squad of 25 players over the age of 21, of whom eight must be “homegrown” and two must be goalkeepers. Players under the age of 21 do not need to be registered, but every loan signing must be registered, regardless of age.

A homegrown player is any player who has been registered with a club affiliated with either The Football Association (FA) or the Football Association of Wales (FAW) for three entire seasons (or 36 months) before their 21st birthday, or before the end of the season in which they turn 21.

Wrexham can use as many different players as they want in the first month of the season, before their squad list must be submitted upon closure of the summer transfer window.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC