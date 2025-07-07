When Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring?
In the pantheon of all-time soccer greats, Cristiano Ronaldo is often counted among the very best— and some even argue he’s the greatest.
A five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the sport’s all-time leading goal scorer, Ronaldo has been a global icon for more than two decades, lighting up every club he’s played for, from Manchester United to Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr.
For his country, Portugal, he has rewritten the record books and helped capture major trophies, surpassing legends like Eusébio and becoming the defining figure of Portuguese soccer.
But all legends face the inevitable question: when will the curtain fall? Now in his 40s, Ronaldo’s remarkable career has continued to defy time, yet retirement looms on the horizon. Here, we explore when Ronaldo might finally hang up his boots and what he’s said about his future.
Has Cristiano Ronaldo Announced When He’ll Retire?
No, Cristiano Ronaldo has not announced when he will retire.
In fact, he’s done quite the opposite. In June 2025, amid widespread speculation about his future, the Portuguese icon signed a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr that will keep him at the club until 2027—after his 42nd birthday.
“A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,” Ronaldo wrote on social media while announcing the deal, which reportedly pays him $670,000 per day, or $4.67 million per week, totaling $245 million annually.
While Ronaldo isn’t planning to stop playing anytime soon, just before signing the new contract, he acknowledged that age is catching up with him, though he stopped short of giving a retirement timeline.
“You know how old I am already. I’m closer to the end than I was at the beginning, but I have to enjoy every moment. If I don’t get seriously injured, I’ll keep going,” he said.
Given a paycheck like that, it’s easy to see why Ronaldo isnt' calling it time just yet.
How Is Ronaldo Performing as He Nears Retirement?
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age with his impressive performances on both the domestic and international stage.
Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, he has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for the Saudi Pro League side—a remarkable form that’s brought him closer to the elusive 1,000-goal milestone, a feat unprecedented in soccer history.
For Portugal, Ronaldo remains the team's key player. Most recently, he helped his country secure its second UEFA Nations League title, scoring in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Spain before Portugal won on penalties.
Known for his strict diet, intense workout routine, and relentless dedication to self-improvement on and off the pitch, Ronaldo’s lifestyle clearly continues to pay off as he enters his twilight years—especially as many of his contemporaries have long since called it quits.
Predicting Ronaldo’s Retirement Date
With a fresh two-year contract at Al-Nassr, it’s safe to bet Ronaldo won’t be calling it quits before 2027—unless something unexpected happens, like a serious injury or personal change.
His second stint at Manchester United at age 36 proved he still has the hunger and drive to compete at the highest level.
But after spending a few years in the Saudi league and with age inevitably catching up, it’s likely he’ll wind down his career somewhere less intense—whether that’s back home at Sporting Lisbon, in Major League Soccer, or continuing to dominate in Saudi Arabia.
Don’t count him out just yet, though. Ronaldo is known for chasing historic milestones, and with the 1,000-goal mark within sight, plus those eye-watering paychecks, he could keep defying expectations well beyond 2027. After all, legends don’t retire quietly—they make sure their final chapters are unforgettable.