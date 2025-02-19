When Is the 2024–25 Champions League Round of 16?
Only two weeks separate the end of the knockout phase playoffs and the 2024–25 Champions League round of 16.
The Champions League knockout phase playoffs might not have featured some of the biggest clubs in Europe, like Liverpool or Barcelona, but they still provided plenty of must-see matches, full of goals, red cards and drama. From Real Madrid and Manchester City's thrilling tie to Bayern Munich's last-minute goal against Celtic at the Allianz Arena, the knockout phase playoffs did not disappoint.
Now, the eight automatically qualified teams from the league phase and the eight qualified teams from the knockout phase playoffs are headed to the Champions League round of 16.
The 2024–25 Champions League round of 16 begins with four matches on Tuesday, Mar. 4. The remaining four games will kick off on Wednesday, Mar. 5.
The second leg of the round of 16 will unfold on Tuesday, Mar. 11 and Wednesday, Mar. 12. By the end of Mar. 12, there will only be eight teams headed to the quarterfinals.
When Is the 2024–25 Champions League Round of 16 Draw?
The 2024–25 Champions League round of 16 draw takes place on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 a.m. ET/11 GMT. Fans can watch the draw for free on UEFA.com.
Every Team Qualified for the 2024–25 Champions League Round of 16
Check out the eight teams that automatically qualified for the 2024–25 Champions League round of 16 through the league phase:
- Liverpool
- Barcelona
- Arsenal
- Inter Milan
- Atlético Madrid
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Lille
- Aston Villa
Here's the eight teams that punched their ticket to the round of 16 through the knockout phase playoffs:
- Feyenoord
- Club Brugge
- Bayern Munich
- Benfica
- Dortmund
- PSG
- PSV Eindhoven/Juventus
- Real Madrid