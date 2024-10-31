When is the 2024 Copa Libertadores Final?
The final of the 2024 Copa Libertadores is set with an all Brazilian clash between Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo.
Both teams took commanding leads in the semifinals at home in the first leg of the tie. Atlético Mineiro dispatched River Plate after going up 3–0 in the first game, making the trip to the Estadio Mas Monumental for the second leg a more manageable affair. The Brazilian side remained calm amidst a hostile environment in Argentina and avoided any scares with a 0–0 result that punched its ticket to the final for the first time in 11 years.
Similarly, Botafogo dismantled Peñarol at home in the first leg with a 5–0 victory. The team from Sao Paulo's visit to Uruguay for the away leg was more nervy, as it was down 2–0 early in the second half, until Tiago Almada scored to end any comeback hope. Botafogo will look to add a first Copa Libertadores to its trophy cabinet.
The last remaining spot for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be decided in the sixth-ever all Brazilian Copa Libertadores final. The country has dominated the tournament this decade, as this will be the fourth final between Brazilian teams since 2020. With Fluminense defeating Boca Juniors in last year's final, every single champion of the decade thus far will have emerged from the Campeonato Brasileiro.
When is the 2024 Copa Libertadores Final?
The final of South America's biggest club competition between Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30. The game will be played at River Plate's Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Kickoff time is still yet to be determined.