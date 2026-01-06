When Is Liam Rosenior’s First Game As Chelsea Manager?
The latest manager tasked with satisfying Chelsea ownership group BlueCo is Liam Rosenior.
The former Hull City, Derby County and Strasbourg boss was unveiled as Enzo Maresca’s replacement on Tuesday, signing a long-term contract to tie himself to Chelsea until 2032.
Chelsea fans eager for a glimpse of their new manager will have to wait, however. Rosenior’s arrival came just over 24 hours before the Premier League clash with Fulham, which will be left to interim boss Calum McFarlane.
The plan is for Rosenior to watch that game in the stands before fully sinking his teeth into life at Stamford Bridge.
When Is Rosenior’s First Game?
Rosenior is believed to have asked to sit up in the stands for Wednesday’s game, wary of taking charge of a team and causing significant upheaval so close to an important game.
Instead, McFarlane will hope to maintain the feel-good atmosphere after the 1–1 draw with Manchester City, before ceding control of the team to Rosenior for Thursday’s training session.
“I spoke with Liam briefly last night, he is really excited about taking the role,” McFarlane revealed on Tuesday. “He is going to be at Cobham later today so I will catch up with him.
“I’m leading the game [against Fulham] and hopefully we can give him the three points.
“I’ve been told to take the Fulham game. On Thursday, I am expecting to be back with the Under-21s and getting ready for the weekend.”
Therefore, Rosenior will be in the dugout when Chelsea switch their attention to the FA Cup. The Blues visit Charlton Athletic in the third round on Saturday, Jan. 10, giving Rosenior an intriguing debut as Chelsea manager.
A Carabao Cup semifinal against Arsenal follows four days later, before Rosenior’s first taste of Premier League action against Brentford.